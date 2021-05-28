A Full Night of Racing on Tap Tomorrow

From Knoxville Raceway

This Saturday, we’re back to a regular format with 410s, 360s and Pace Performance Pro Sprints.

Everything you need to know for Knoxville Hospital & Clinics/Slideways race night:

Pit Gates Open – 4pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 6:00pm, CT

Hot Laps Begin: 6:45pm, CT

Ticket Prices: Adults – $15; Teens – $10; Children 12 and under – free. Tickets available at the ticket office on race day.

Pit Passes – $30

Pits will be open following the races.

Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 454.5000

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com or on the DIRTVision streaming app

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app.

Remember, if you are NOT feeling well or have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID, please choose another weekend to join us.