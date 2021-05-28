Larson Wins $20,000 Top Prize at the K-C Classic

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (May 27, 2021) — Kyle Larson passed Cale Conley just past the halfway point of the 30-lap main event to win the feature event during the K-C Classic Thursday night at Atomic Speedway. Larson’s second sprint car victory of the season was worth $20,000. Hunter Schuerenberg, Conley, Lachlan Mchugh, and Paige Polyak rounded out the top five.
KC Classic
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Thursday May 27, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 57-Kyle Larson
2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
3. 3C-Cale Conley
4. 101-Lachlan McHugh
5. 19-Paige Polyak
6. 91-Cale Thomas
7. 6M-Jac Haudenschild
8. 81-Lee Jacobs
9. W20-Greg Wilson
10. 18J-Trey Jacobs
11. 27W-Tyler Gunn
12. 21BP-Brinton Marvel
13. 11N-Harli White
14. 2-Nathan Skaggs
15. 19J-R.J. Jacobs
16. 1B-Keith Baxter
17. 5M-Max Stambaugh
18. 25R-Jordan Ryan
19. 59-Bryan Knuckles
20. 5J-Jake Hesson
21. 22-Cole Duncan
22. 24-Rico Abreu
23. A79-Brandon Wimmer
24. 78-Todd Kane