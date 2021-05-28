Larson Wins $20,000 Top Prize at the K-C Classic

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (May 27, 2021) — Kyle Larson passed Cale Conley just past the halfway point of the 30-lap main event to win the feature event during the K-C Classic Thursday night at Atomic Speedway. Larson’s second sprint car victory of the season was worth $20,000. Hunter Schuerenberg, Conley, Lachlan Mchugh, and Paige Polyak rounded out the top five.

KC Classic

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Thursday May 27, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 57-Kyle Larson

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

3. 3C-Cale Conley

4. 101-Lachlan McHugh

5. 19-Paige Polyak

6. 91-Cale Thomas

7. 6M-Jac Haudenschild

8. 81-Lee Jacobs

9. W20-Greg Wilson

10. 18J-Trey Jacobs

11. 27W-Tyler Gunn

12. 21BP-Brinton Marvel

13. 11N-Harli White

14. 2-Nathan Skaggs

15. 19J-R.J. Jacobs

16. 1B-Keith Baxter

17. 5M-Max Stambaugh

18. 25R-Jordan Ryan

19. 59-Bryan Knuckles

20. 5J-Jake Hesson

21. 22-Cole Duncan

22. 24-Rico Abreu

23. A79-Brandon Wimmer

24. 78-Todd Kane