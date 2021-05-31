Grant Wins BC’s Indiana Double at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (May 30, 2021) — Justin Grant won the non-wing sprint car portion of BC’s Indiana Double Sunday at Kokomo Speedway. Grant passed Scotty Weir for the lead and drove away from the rest of the field for his third victory of the 2021 season. Weir held on for second with Jake Swanson, Logan Seavey, and Jason McDougal rounding out the top five.

BC’s Indiana Double

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 4-Justin Grant

2. 4P-Scotty Weir

3. 21AZ-Jake Swanson

4. 5-Logan Seavey

5. 17GP-Jason McDougal

6. 57C-Cole Bodine

7. 22-Chase Johnson

8. 47-Thomas Meseraull

9. 71P-Cannon McIntosh

10. 4-Baydon Cromwell

11. 34-Sterling Cling

12. 77X-Stevie Sussex

13. 41-Cole Ketcham

14. 118-Scott Evans

15. 52-Brayden Clark

16. 7FR-Ryan Thomas

17. 11-Aaron Davis

18. 44-David Hair

19. 2C-Tim Creech

20. 39-Matt Goodnight