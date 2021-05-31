Grant Wins BC’s Indiana Double at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (May 30, 2021) — Justin Grant won the non-wing sprint car portion of BC’s Indiana Double Sunday at Kokomo Speedway. Grant passed Scotty Weir for the lead and drove away from the rest of the field for his third victory of the 2021 season. Weir held on for second with Jake Swanson, Logan Seavey, and Jason McDougal rounding out the top five.
BC’s Indiana Double
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 4-Justin Grant
2. 4P-Scotty Weir
3. 21AZ-Jake Swanson
4. 5-Logan Seavey
5. 17GP-Jason McDougal
6. 57C-Cole Bodine
7. 22-Chase Johnson
8. 47-Thomas Meseraull
9. 71P-Cannon McIntosh
10. 4-Baydon Cromwell
11. 34-Sterling Cling
12. 77X-Stevie Sussex
13. 41-Cole Ketcham
14. 118-Scott Evans
15. 52-Brayden Clark
16. 7FR-Ryan Thomas
17. 11-Aaron Davis
18. 44-David Hair
19. 2C-Tim Creech
20. 39-Matt Goodnight