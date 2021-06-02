AN INDIANA MIDGET WEEK ORIGINAL: LAWRENCEBURG ON TAP FOR ROUND #3 SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (June 2, 2021)………The foundation for Indiana Midget Week was forged at Lawrenceburg Speedway with the event’s first ever race being held at what was then a quarter-mile bullring.

Converted just a couple years later into its current 3/8-mile configuration, the southeastern Indiana venue has been a staple of the IMW series since the beginning, along with Gas City, hosting 14 events since 2005.

Event number 15 for IMW at Lawrenceburg arrives at the high banks this Saturday night, June 5, for round number three of the 17th annual edition of the series.

Canton, Ill. driver Chris Windom (CBI #89), one of seven career USAC Triple Crown champions, broke through for his first ever USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature win in his 102nd career back in 2019. Windom also secured a 3rd during IMW at the Burg in 2012, a 4th in 2020 and a 7th in 2014, in addition to a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car triumph there in 2017.

San Jose, California’s Thomas Meseraull (RMS #7x) nearly scored a victory in the 2020 IMW round at Lawrenceburg, finishing 3rd after leading a race-high 21 laps. A late caution deterred his march to victory just four laps from the end, with both winner Kyle Larson and Buddy Kofoid getting by in the waning laps. Meseraull was also the fastest qualifier last year. He earned a USAC National Sprint Car win at Lawrenceburg in 2015 and, perhaps, a first IMW win awaits this Saturday night.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Petry #5) owns four career USAC National Sprint Car feature wins at Lawrenceburg over the years. The Cullman, Ala. native’s Indiana Midget Week performances there include three top-tens, topped by a 4th in 2015, a 9th in 2019 and a 10th in 2018.

Justin Grant (RMS #2J), likewise, possesses a record of four USAC National Sprint Car victories at Lawrenceburg in his career. A 7th place finish during IMW in 2017 at Lawrenceburg has been the best thus far for the Ione, Californian, although, he does own a fast qualifying time there during IMW in 2019.

Brady Bacon (TKH #21H) is the most recent USAC National series winner at Lawrenceburg, taking the Sprint Car feature back in April of this year, the Broken Arrow, Oklahoman’s third win with the series at the track. The three-time USAC National Sprint Car champion has had success in his IMW career at Lawrenceburg, finishing 2nd in 2013, 5th in 2014, 6th in 2008 & 2018 and 8th in 2019.

Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood #19T) has twice been a runner-up finisher during IMW at Lawrenceburg, in both 2017 and 2018. The 2016 USAC National Midget driving champion from Minden, Nev. also earned fast qualifying honors at Lawrenceburg’s IMW round in 2014 and was 4th in the 2019 feature.

Buddy Kofoid (Kunz/Curb-Agajanian #67) shares the same team and car number as Lawrenceburg’s first Indiana Midget Week winner, Jay Drake, in 2005, who still serves with the team as its manager and driver coach. Penngrove, California’s Kofoid, the current USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget point leader, led the first five laps of the 2020 IMW appearance at Lawrenceburg en route to a 2nd place finish.

USAC National Midget (2018) and Indiana Midget Week champion (2019), Sutter, California’s Logan Seavey (Tom Malloy #25), took 3rd in the 2019 IMW feature at Lawrenceburg and 9th in 2018. Bixby, Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac #08) has made a pair of successful Lawrenceburg IMW appearances, earning 5th in 2019 and 6th in 2020 which rewarded him with hard charger honors after starting 22nd.

Muskogee, Oklahoma’s Kaylee Bryson (Kunz/Curb-Agajanian #71) burst onto the scene with a sterling 7th place performance during Lawrenceburg’s IMW feature in 2020. Rossville, Indiana’s Cole Bodine (Clauson Marshall #39BC) finished 8th that same night with Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Jason McDougal (Dalby #4) in 9th, New Berlin, Illinois’ Jake Neuman (Neuman #3N) 11th and Locust Grove, Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley (Kunz/Curb-Agajanian #71K) 15th, all of whom were making their IMW debuts at Lawrenceburg.

New Zealand’s Hayden Williams makes his return trip to Indiana Midget Week this year after finishing 7th at Lawrenceburg in 2015. He’s one of three Kiwis set to make the trip to the Hoosier State for eight races over a 10-night span along with Travis Buckley and Max Guilford.

Mooresville, North Carolina’s Ethan Mitchell (Bundy Built #19m) has had his best statistical season yet in USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing, sitting 13th in the standings and finished a career best 3rd at Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway in April. His best Lawrenceburg IMW performance came in 2018 with a 16th place result.

The veterans will all join first-time Lawrenceburg IMW competitors, and top-25 in points drivers, Kokomo Grand Prix opening night winner, Franklin, Indiana’s Emerson Axsom (Petry #15); top-ranking Rookie, Colby, Kansas’ Bryant Wiedeman (Kunz/Curb-Agajanian #01); Waco, Texas’ Chase Randall (Reinbold-Underwood #19A); Lubbock, Texas’ Brenham Crouch (Kunz/Curb-Agajanian #97); Gilbert, Arizona’s Hayden Reinbold (Reinbold-Underwood #19A); Pipersville, Pennsylvania’s Brian Carber (Hayward #19); Princeton, Indiana’s Kyle Cummins (Styres #3G); Clovis, California’s Corey Day (Clauson Marshall #47BC) and more.

Saturday’s Indiana Midget Week round at Lawrenceburg Speedway will feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, Lawrenceburg Sprint Cars and Modifieds.

Fans can save $5 with purchase of advance tickets at www.TracPass.com. Tickets and pit passes will also be sold at the gate.

On Saturday, the pits open at 3pm EDT with grandstands opening at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

Every Indiana Midget Week event will be streamed LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dgONXz.

2021 INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE:

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

3-Rico Abreu

2-Bryan Clauson

1-Spencer Bayston, Zach Daum, Jay Drake, Darren Hagen, Tracy Hines, Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet, Kevin Swindell & Chris Windom

INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

2005: Jay Drake (8/18)

2007: Kevin Swindell (8/11)

2008: Brad Sweet (8/9)

2009: Bryan Clauson (6/13)

2010: Tracy Hines (6/19)

2011: Bryan Clauson (6/11)

2012: Darren Hagen (6/16)

2013: Zach Daum (6/15)

2014: Rico Abreu (6/14)

2015: Rico Abreu (6/13)

2017: Rico Abreu (6/10)

2018: Spencer Bayston (6/2)

2019: Chris Windom (6/8)

2020: Kyle Larson (6/20)

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

3-Rico Abreu, Jimmy Davies & Rich Vogler

2-Bryan Clauson & Stevie Reeves

1-Spencer Bayston, Tom Bigelow, Zach Daum, Jay Drake, A.J. Foyt, Darren Hagen, Tracy Hines, Steve Knepper, Kyle Larson, Kevin Olson, Mike Streicher, Brad Sweet, Kevin Swindell, Chris Windom & J.J. Yeley

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

1961: A.J. Foyt (8/4) & Jimmy Davies (9/10)

1964: Jimmy Davies (6/10)

1965: Jimmy Davies (5/9)

1986: Tom Bigelow (7/19)

1987: Stevie Reeves (6/6)

1988: Rich Vogler (5/21) & Rich Vogler (8/13)

1989: Kevin Olson (6/24) & Rich Vogler (10/8)

1990: Mike Streicher (7/7)

1991: Steve Knepper (5/11)

1993: Stevie Reeves (6/5)

2003: J.J. Yeley (6/1)

2005: Jay Drake (8/18)

2007: Kevin Swindell (8/11)

2008: Brad Sweet (8/9)

2009: Bryan Clauson (6/13)

2010: Tracy Hines (6/19)

2011: Bryan Clauson (6/11)

2012: Darren Hagen (6/16)

2013: Zach Daum (6/15)

2014: Rico Abreu (6/14)

2015: Rico Abreu (6/13)

2017: Rico Abreu (6/10)

2018: Spencer Bayston (6/2)

2019: Chris Windom (6/8)

2020: Kyle Larson (6/20)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 8/9/2008 – Bobby East – 13.660 – 98.829 mph

8 Laps – 8/9/2008 – Danny Stratton – 1:53.03 – 95.550 mph

12 Laps – 6/13/2009 – Steve Buckwalter – 2:59.60 – 90.200 mph

PAST INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE RESULTS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

2005 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Josh Wise, 3. Brad Kuhn, 4. Brian Gerster, 5. Jeremy Warren, 6. Teddy Beach, 7. Jerry Coons, Jr., 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Mat Neely, 10. A.J. Fike, 11. Mike Hess, 12. Darren Hagen, 13. Bryce Townsend, 14. Danny Stratton, 15. Cole Carter, 16. Bryan Clauson, 17. Darren Jenkins, 18. Matt Westfall, 19. Bobby Grewohl, 20. Tom Hessert III, 21. Johnny Rodriguez, 22. Greg Lueckert, 23. Jimi Quin. NT

2007 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Swindell, 2. Darren Hagen, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Brent Beauchamp, 5. Brad Sweet, 6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 7. Bobby East, 8. Dakoda Armstrong, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Jonathan Hendrick, 11. Brady Bacon, 12. Brad Mosen, 13. Gary Taylor, 14. Davey Ray, 15. Shane Hollingsworth, 16. Chuck Gurney Jr., 17. Zach Daum, 18. Tom Hessert III, 19. Brad Kuhn, 20. Brad Loyet, 21. Chris Windom, 22. Cory Kruseman, 23. Jon Stanbrough, 24. Bryce Townsend. NT

2008 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brad Sweet, 2. Darren Hagen, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Brad Kuhn, 5. Levi Jones, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Brad Loyet, 8. Kody Swanson, 9. Gary Altig, 10. Alfred Galedrige, 11. Bobby East, 12. Danny Stratton, 13. Davey Ray, 14. Cole Whitt, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Steve Buckwalter, 17. Garrett Hansen, 18. Adam Clarke, 19. Thomas Meseraull, 20. Chris Windom, 21. Jerry Coons Jr., 22. Chad Boat. NT

2009 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Brad Sweet, 3. Steve Buckwalter, 4. Darren Hagen, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Chad Boat, 7. Brad Kuhn, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Dave Darland, 10. Kody Swanson, 11. Bobby East, 12. Henry Clarke, 13. Caleb Armstrong, 14. Ricky Ehrgott, 15. Levi Jones, 16. Chase Barber, 17. Ryan Kaplan, 18. Dakoda Armstrong, 19. Dene McAllan, 20. Cole Whitt, 21. Kevin Swindell, 22. Mark Brown, 23. Josh Wise, 24. Zach Daum. NT

2010 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Brad Loyet, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Brad Kuhn, 7. Zach Daum, 8. Chase Barber, 9. Steve Buckwalter, 10. Caleb Armstrong, 11. Mario Clouser, 12. Shane Hmiel, 13. Henry Clarke, 14. Levi Roberts, 15. Brian Postle, 16. Murray Erickson, 17. Kent Schmidt, 18. Bobby East, 19. Darren Hagen, 20. Chad Boat, 21. Kellen Conover, 22. Brad Sweet. NT

2011 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Michael Pickens, 3. Kyle Larson, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Matt Smith, 7. Danny Stratton, 8. Bobby East, 9. Zach Daum, 10. Chase Barber, 11. Dalton Armstrong, 12. Brad Kuhn, 13. Levi Roberts, 14. Chris Windom, 15. Mario Clouser, 16. Billy Pauch Jr., 17. Steve Buckwalter, 18. Tanner Swanson, 19. Caleb Armstrong, 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 21. Trevor Kobylarz. NT

2012 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Darren Hagen, 2. Alex Bright, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Kyle Larson, 6. Caleb Armstrong, 7. Jerry Coons, Jr., 8. Brad Kuhn, 9. Michael Pickens, 10. Zach Daum, 11. Mario Clouser, 12. Davey Ray, 13. Scott Hatton, 14. Rico Abreu, 15. Levi Jones, 16. Bryan Clauson, 17. Steve Buckwalter, 18. Dalton Armstrong, 19. Nathan Smee, 20. Ryan Criswell, 21. Trevor Kobylarz, 22. Jimmy Simpson, 23. Christopher Bell. NT

2013 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Zach Daum, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Bobby East, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Caleb Armstrong, 8. Andrew Felker, 9. Alex Bright, 10. Tracy Hines, 11. Steve Buckwalter, 12. Brad Kuhn, 13. Levi Jones, 14. Tanner Thorson, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Christopher Bell, 17. Austin Brown, 18. Dillon Welch, 19. Tyler Thomas, 20. Rico Abreu, 21. Brad Mosen, 22. Michael Pickens, 23. Dalton Armstrong, 24. Brenden Bright. NT

2014 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Rico Abreu, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Christopher Bell, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Zach Daum, 10. Brock Maskovich, 11. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 12. Andrew Felker, 13. Ronnie Gardner, 14. Brenden Bright, 15. Alex Bright, 16. Jaimie McKinlay, 17. Domain Ramsay, 18. Trey Marcham, 19. Alex Schutte, 20. Tyler Thomas, 21. Michael Pickens, 22. Tanner Thorson. NT

2015 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Rico Abreu, 2. Tyler Thomas, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Andrew Felker, 7. Hayden Williams, 8. Brad Mosen, 9. Darren Hagen, 10. Shane Cottle, 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 12. Ronnie Gardner, 13. Chett Gehrke, 14. Brenden Bright, 15. Tyler Courtney, 16. Isaac Chapple, 17. Nick Rowe, 18. David Budres, 19. Ryan Bernal, 20. Alex Bright, 21. Spencer Bayston, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Ted Hines. NT

2017 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Rico Abreu, 2. Tanner Thorson, 3. Holly Shelton, 4. Shane Golobic, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Ryan Robinson, 7. Justin Grant, 8. Spencer Bayston, 9. Ronnie Gardner, 10. Chad Boat, 11. Tanner Carrick, 12. Tyler Thomas, 13. Ryan Greth, 14. Trey Marcham, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Brady Bacon, 17. Steve Buckwalter, 18. Brayton Lynch, 19. Michael Pickens, 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 21. Alex Bright, 22. Adam Pierson. NT

2018 FEATURE: (30 laps – starting position in parentheses) 1. Spencer Bayston (6), 2. Tanner Thorson (7), 3. Chad Boat (5), 4. Tyler Courtney (1), 5. Tanner Carrick (3), 6. Brady Bacon (9), 7. Rico Abreu (16), 8. Tyler Thomas (13), 9. Logan Seavey (2), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 11. Zeb Wise (10), 12. Jason McDougal (11), 13. Ryan Robinson (14), 14. Tucker Klaasmeyer (15), 15. Andrew Layser (21), 16. Ethan Mitchell (23), 17. Sam Johnson (22), 18. Matt Moore (18), 19. Zane Hendricks (12),20. Justin Grant (4), 21. Alex Bright (19), 22. Brayton Lynch (20), 23. Jerry Coons Jr. (17), 24. Holly Shelton (24). NT

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (5), 2. Chad Boat (15), 3. Logan Seavey (12), 4. Tanner Thorson (17), 5. Cannon McIntosh (8), 6. Zach Daum (13), 7. Shane Golobic (1), 8. Brady Bacon (9), 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 10. Jerry Coons, Jr. (2), 11. Zeb Wise (22), 12. Tucker Klaasmeyer (11), 13. Jesse Colwell (21), 14. Andrew Layser (7), 15. Tyler Courtney (4), 16. Tanner Carrick (19), 17. Holley Hollan (20), 18. Cole Bodine (24), 19. Karsyn Elledge (16), 20. Michael Pickens (10), 21. Thomas Meseraull (14), 22. Jason McDougal (23), 23. Justin Grant (6), 24. Dave Darland (18). NT

2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (3), 2. Buddy Kofoid (2), 3. Thomas Meseraull (6), 4. Chris Windom (12), 5. Tyler Courtney (1), 6. Cannon McIntosh (22), 7. Kaylee Bryson (5), 8. Cole Bodine (15), 9. Jason McDougal (8), 10. Tanner Carrick (16), 11. Jake Neuman (18), 12. Noah Gass (19), 13. Zach Daum (23), 14. Clinton Boyles (9), 15. Daison Pursley (20), 16. Ronnie Gardner (13), 17. Brady Bacon (10), 18. Maria Cofer (4), 19. Justin Grant (11), 20. Brody Roa (21), 21. Landon Simon (17), 22. Shane Golobic (14), 23. Andrew Layser (7). NT

INDIANA MIDGET WEEK CHAMPIONS: (2005-2020)

2005: Shane Cottle

2006: Shane Cottle

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Bryan Clauson

2010: Tracy Hines & Brad Kuhn

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Darren Hagen

2013: Christopher Bell

2014: Rico Abreu

2015: Rico Abreu

2016: Bryan Clauson

2017: Shane Golobic

2018: Spencer Bayston

2019: Logan Seavey

2020: Kyle Larson

ALL-TIME INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WINS: (2005-2020)

9-Bryan Clauson & Kyle Larson

5-Christopher Bell

4-Rico Abreu & Tanner Thorson

3-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Darren Hagen, Brad Kuhn, Michael Pickens

2-Jerry Coons Jr., Davey Ray, Brad Sweet & Chris Windom

1-Brady Bacon, Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Jay Drake, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Levi Jones, Johnny Rodriguez, Logan Seavey, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Swindell & Kevin Thomas Jr.