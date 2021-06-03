PROSOURCE ADDS INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PASSING MASTER AWARD

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (June 2, 2021)………ProSource has announced a $500 Passing Master bonus going to the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget driver who advances the most total positions from his or her feature starting spot throughout the entirety of Indiana Midget Week June 3-12.

Passing Master points will be accumulated via heat races, last chance races and feature events each night of IMW. Provisional starters each night, however, are ineligible to receive points for the positions advanced during the feature.

Kyle Larson advanced the most positions during 2020 edition of Indiana Midget Week with 41 total passes, 13 more than his closest competitor, to earn the IMW ProSource Passing Master Award en route to the championship.

Thus far, throughout the first six events of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season, series point leader Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) leads all drivers by advancing a total of 29 positions.

The upcoming 17th annual edition of Indiana Midget Week begins on June 3 at Paragon Speedway, followed by Bloomington Speedway on June 4; Lawrenceburg Speedway on June 5; Tri-State Speedway on June 6; Circle City Raceway on June 9; Lincoln Park Speedway on June 10; Gas City I-69 Speedway on June 11; and Kokomo Speedway on June 12.

You can save $5 with the purchase of advance Indiana Midget Week tickets at www.TracPass.com.

Every Indiana Midget Week event will be streamed LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dgONXz.