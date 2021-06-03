Veterans of Foreign Wars to Sponsor Winged Nation on Location at 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

From Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, IA (June 3, 2021) – Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will, for the first time, have a presence at sprint car racing’s grandest event, the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. The VFW will be title sponsor of sprint car racing’s most watched and listened to media broadcast, Motor Racing Network’s Winged Nation.

“The VFW is honored to team up with Motor Racing Network’s Winged Nation for the historic 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s,” said Rick Butler, director of Membership at the VFW. “Sprint car racing fans are well-known for their patriotism and generosity, and we’re excited for the opportunity to connect with them through our support of the Winged Nation radio show.”

Motor Racing Network’s Winged Nation first started its live shows at the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s in 2012. The small stage and afternoon shows have turned into nightly pre-race events with large crowds, high energy and star-studded guest appearances.

“Our partnership with Knoxville Raceway is one that everyone at Winged Nation values greatly,” said Chris Schwartz, President, Motor Racing Network, Inc. “And we are so excited to celebrate the 60th running of the Knoxville Nationals with the fans at the Sprint Car Capital of the World!”

The VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit will host live nightly shows during the 60th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, August 11-14. The shows, hosted by beloved media personalities Steve Post, Erin Evernham and Ashley Stremme, will be live on the Hercules Tires Entertainment Stage, located in the heart of the Knoxville Raceway Fan Zone. Fans not at the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s can also watch the shows live on the MRN and Winged Nation Facebook pages. Guest line-ups will be announced the week of the event.

“We are so excited to get back to Knoxville and to get back on stage at Knoxville,” said Steve Post, Motor Racing Network broadcaster and host of Winged Nation. “We love talking with all of our favorite drivers and personalities in the sport, but more than that we like catching up with sprint car fans; because ultimately that’s what we all are. The Nationals is like a family reunion and we missed our family last year.”

For more information on Motor Racing Network’s Winged Nation, visit WingedNation.com. Follow along with all things Winged Nation at @WingedNation on Twitter and on the show’s Facebook page. Winged Nation hosts three sprint car-focused shows each week, the original Winged Nation airs live on MRN.com, MRN’s Facebook page, WingedNation.com and on all major podcast platforms each Tuesday. Winged Nation TV airs on MAVtv each Saturday at 8am and 10:30am, ET and on REV TV in Canada at 8:30am, ET each Wednesday. Winged Nation’s weekly podcast airs on WingedNation.com, Winged Nation’s Facebook page, YouTube and all major podcast platforms each Thursday at 10am, ET.

For more information on the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, visit KnoxvilleRaceway.com, follow @KnoxvilleRaces on Twitter and like the track on Facebook and Instagram. Tickets for the event are still available for purchase online or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431.

About the VFW:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans’ organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in over 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim “NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.

About Winged Nation:

The Winged Nation podcast, hosted by Steve Post and Erin Evernham, is now in its tenth season. Winged Nation is available every Tuesday & Thursday at WingedNation.com, MRN.com, and on popular podcast platforms including iTunes, iHeart, and Spotify. Winged Nation TV, hosted by Post and Ashley Stremme, can be seen Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. (EDT) on MAVTV in the U.S. and Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m (EDT) on REV TV in Canada.

About Knoxville Raceway:

Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a 1/2-mile dirt track that hosts winged CT525, 360 and 410 sprint car racing nearly every Saturday night from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the Knoxville Nationals, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, every August, as well as the Late Model Knoxville Nationals, 360 Knoxville Nationals and Corn Belt Clash featuring non-wing sprint cars. In 2021, Knoxville Raceway also will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,322 seats and 33 luxury suites.