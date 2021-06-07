Howard Wins Feature; Smith Wins Western PA Speedweek Title

FRANKLIN, Penn. (June 6, 2021) — Bradley Howard won the finale of Western PA Speedweek Sunday at Tri-City Raceway Park. Lee Jacobs, Ryan Smith, Darin Gallagher, and Landon Myers rounded out the top five.
Smith’s second place finish was enough to secure the 2021 Western PA Speedweek points championship.
Gale Ruth Jr won the RUSH Non-Wing Sprint Car Series feature.
Western PA Speedweek
Tri-City Raceway Park
Franklin, Pennsylvania
Sunday, June 6, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 49H-Bradley Howard
2. 81-Lee Jacobs
3. 6R-Ryan Smith
4. 12-Darin Gallagher
5. 19M-Landon Myers
6. 11-Carl Bowser
7. 13-Brandon Matus
8. 6-Bob Felmlee
9. 42-Sye Lynch
10. 22-Brandon Spithaler
11. 29-Michael Bauer
12. 29M-Logan McCandless
13. 38-Leyton Wagner
14. 20B-Cody Bova
15. 33-Brent Matus
16. 66K-Ken Rossey
17. 55-Matt Sherlock
18. 13B-Steve Bright
19. 31C-Chase Metheney
20. 80Jr-Kyle Colwell
21. 23JR-Jack Sodeman
22. 7NY-Matt Farnham
23. 14H-Jeremy Hill
24. 1R-Gale Ruth Sr
DNS: 2-AJ Flick
DNS: 17-Josh Baughman
RUSH Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 24-Gale Ruth Jr
2. 18-Arnie Kent
3. 41-Rod George
4. 14-John Mollick
5. 25-Nolan Graves
6. 69X-AJ MacQuarrie
7. 43Jr-Blaze Myers
8. 69-Brian Hartzell
9. 68-Chad Ruhlman
10. 21-Steve Pedley
11. 40-Brad Church
12. 62-Brian Cressley
13. 1T-Ricky Tucker Jr
14. 57N-Tyler Newhart