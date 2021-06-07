Howard Wins Feature; Smith Wins Western PA Speedweek Title

FRANKLIN, Penn. (June 6, 2021) — Bradley Howard won the finale of Western PA Speedweek Sunday at Tri-City Raceway Park. Lee Jacobs, Ryan Smith, Darin Gallagher, and Landon Myers rounded out the top five.

Smith’s second place finish was enough to secure the 2021 Western PA Speedweek points championship.

Gale Ruth Jr won the RUSH Non-Wing Sprint Car Series feature.

Western PA Speedweek

Tri-City Raceway Park

Franklin, Pennsylvania

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 49H-Bradley Howard

2. 81-Lee Jacobs

3. 6R-Ryan Smith

4. 12-Darin Gallagher

5. 19M-Landon Myers

6. 11-Carl Bowser

7. 13-Brandon Matus

8. 6-Bob Felmlee

9. 42-Sye Lynch

10. 22-Brandon Spithaler

11. 29-Michael Bauer

12. 29M-Logan McCandless

13. 38-Leyton Wagner

14. 20B-Cody Bova

15. 33-Brent Matus

16. 66K-Ken Rossey

17. 55-Matt Sherlock

18. 13B-Steve Bright

19. 31C-Chase Metheney

20. 80Jr-Kyle Colwell

21. 23JR-Jack Sodeman

22. 7NY-Matt Farnham

23. 14H-Jeremy Hill

24. 1R-Gale Ruth Sr

DNS: 2-AJ Flick

DNS: 17-Josh Baughman

RUSH Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 24-Gale Ruth Jr

2. 18-Arnie Kent

3. 41-Rod George

4. 14-John Mollick

5. 25-Nolan Graves

6. 69X-AJ MacQuarrie

7. 43Jr-Blaze Myers

8. 69-Brian Hartzell

9. 68-Chad Ruhlman

10. 21-Steve Pedley

11. 40-Brad Church

12. 62-Brian Cressley

13. 1T-Ricky Tucker Jr

14. 57N-Tyler Newhart