MacMor Construction Supports 358 Sprint Summer Series

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Hoseheads.com Fan Appreciation Night is on tap this Friday, June 11 at Williams Grove Speedway as the front pit gates swing open to general admission fans before the races.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints are on the racing agenda with the 358s competing in a MacMor Construction Summer Series event while the 410s get action in another Yellow Breeches 500 race.

When the gates open at 5:30 pm, all general admission fans will be granted FREE front pit access so that they can get up close and personal with their favorite sprint car teams and drivers.

Fans are encouraged to take pictures and get autographs on this special night up until 6:15.

The first 400 fans entering the front pits will get a FREE box of candy courtesy of www.hoseheads.com and website owner Allan Holland.

Race time is set for 7:30 pm.

Adult general admission for this special night is set at just $15 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

The 410 sprint cars will be racing $5,000 to win in a 25-lap main while the 358 sprints get some extra track time and purse money thanks to the MacMor Construction Summer Series, racing for 25 laps and $1,500 to win.

MacMor Construction of Dillsburg recently announced title sponsorship of the 2021 Summer Series for 358 sprint cars.

Founded and operated by former sprint car owner and driver Bryan Golden, MacMor Construction is a heavy highway construction company offering site development, restoration and more.

Visit MacMor on the web at www.macmorconstruction.com.

Williams Grove Speedway will play host to the mighty USAC Silver Crown Series open wheelers along with the 410 sprints coming up on Friday, June 18.

Keep up to all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.