Nienhiser Wins MOWA Feature at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (June 6, 2021) — Paul Nienhiser used his weekend off from the USAC National Sprint Car Series to return to winged sprint car racing winning the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Sunday night at Jacksonville Speedway. Brandon Hanks, Chris Urish, Jake Neuman, and Zach Duam rounded out the top five.

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Feature:

1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser

2. 84-Brandon Hanks

3. 77U-Chris Urish

4. 3N-Jake Neuman

5. 31-Zach Daum

6. 56-Mitchell Davis

7. 44-Cale Thomas

8. 31-Joe B Miller

9. 3-Austin O’Dell

10. 99W-Korey Weyant

11. 83-Bret Tripplett

12. 10S-Jeremy Standridge

13. 52F-Logan Faucon

14. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn

15. 42-Andy Bishop

16. 42-Cory Bruns

17. 3-Ayrton Gennetten

18. 17*-Robbie Standrige

19. 71M-Caden Englehart

20. 84-Tyler Duff

21. 2K-Jason Keith

22. 79j-Jacob Patton

23. 22-Dustin Barks