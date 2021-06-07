Nienhiser Wins MOWA Feature at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (June 6, 2021) — Paul Nienhiser used his weekend off from the USAC National Sprint Car Series to return to winged sprint car racing winning the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Sunday night at Jacksonville Speedway. Brandon Hanks, Chris Urish, Jake Neuman, and Zach Duam rounded out the top five.
Midwest Open Wheel Association
Jacksonville Speedway
Jacksonville, Illinois
Sunday, June 6, 2021
Feature:
1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser
2. 84-Brandon Hanks
3. 77U-Chris Urish
4. 3N-Jake Neuman
5. 31-Zach Daum
6. 56-Mitchell Davis
7. 44-Cale Thomas
8. 31-Joe B Miller
9. 3-Austin O’Dell
10. 99W-Korey Weyant
11. 83-Bret Tripplett
12. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
13. 52F-Logan Faucon
14. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn
15. 42-Andy Bishop
16. 42-Cory Bruns
17. 3-Ayrton Gennetten
18. 17*-Robbie Standrige
19. 71M-Caden Englehart
20. 84-Tyler Duff
21. 2K-Jason Keith
22. 79j-Jacob Patton
23. 22-Dustin Barks