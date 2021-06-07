NOSA Series Joining Huset’s Speedway Program Sunday During Seal Pros Night

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 7, 2021) – The Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association will invade Huset’s Speedway this Sunday for the fourth time this season.

The NOSA Series joins the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series as divisions competing during Seal Pros Night.

Justin Henderson, Austin McCarl and Parker Price-Miller each have a NOSA Series win at Huset’s Speedway this year. Henderson and McCarl are tied atop the 410 sprint car division wins list at the track with a pair of victories apiece. Meanwhile Carson McCarl leads Matt Juhl by six points in the championship standings. Henderson is only nine points out of the lead.

Wade Nygaard owns a three-point advantage over Jade Hastings in the NOSA Series standings with Tim Estenson five points behind Nygaard.

Cory Yeigh and Zach Olivier lead the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division with two victories each. Yeigh is the championship points leader by eight markers over Olivier with Matt Steuerwald 10 points out of the top spot.

The closest points battle at the track is in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series division as Dusty Ballenger is ahead of both Lee Goos Jr. and Brandon Bosma by only one point. Shane Fick is five points behind Ballenger and Jared Jensen is seven points back. Goos Jr. is the only repeat winner in the division this year with a pair of triumphs.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and the main gates at 4:30 p.m. this Sunday. Hot laps start at 7:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years old each night and free to children 12-years-old and younger each night. Additionally, fans can upgrade tickets to the Turn One Suite for just $20.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Justin Henderson – 2 (May 16 and May 23); Austin McCarl – 2 (May 9 and May 30); David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 2 (May 23 and May 30); Cory Yeigh – 2 (May 9 and June 6); and Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9); and Mike Moore – 1 (May 30)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Seal Pros Night featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSD

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.