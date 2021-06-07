REVISED 2021 SCHEDULE RELEASED FOR ACTION SPRINT TOUR

By Tommy Goudge

(June 5, 2021) – The Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car series has a revised schedule for the 2021 season, which is now slated to begin on July 10 at Merrittville Speedway.

The revised schedule includes 16 full-points events, including nine events featuring Sprint Car doubleheaders with the Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Cars. Live broadcasts are slated from 10 events on www.gforcetv.net

Schedules at all venues are still subject to change due to the ongoing pandemic situation, and the schedule will remain tentative until the end of July as a result; series officials will continue to work with the venues to ensure the teams can get on track as much as possible.

In addition to following the rules and restrictions in the Province of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen plan, events at Ohsweken Speedway will need to abide by regulations laid out by the Six Nations Emergency Control Group.

“The schedule will be finalized on July 31, 2021 and no dates will be added or changed after that time,” stated Series Director Clinton Geoffrey. “With the Ohsweken events still locked down, we may add up to four rescheduled dates to get our teams a full season.

“We remain very optimistic that Ohsweken will see action in 2021 but until we know for sure, we need to keep the options open. We appreciate the teams, track operators, sponsors, and officials working alongside us through these unprecedented times.”

More than 30 drivers have indicated their intention to compete in at least a portion of the 2021 Knights of Thunder season. Each full-points KoT event purse will pay at least $2,000-to-win and $250 to start the A-Main, with selected races broadcast live on GForceTV. The championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2022 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000. Make sure to visit the official website and social media pages of the Knights of Thunder for news and updates on Eastern Canada’s newest racing series.

REVISED 2021 ACTION SPRINT TOUR CRATE SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

* indicates live broadcast on GForceTV

(Tentative; updated June 4, 2021)

Sat Jul 10 – Merrittville Speedway*

Sat Jul 31 – Humberstone Speedway

Fri Aug 13 – Ohsweken Speedway*

Sat Aug 14 – Merrittville Speedway

Mon Aug 16 – Ohsweken Speedway*

Sat Aug 21 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

Sun Aug 22 – Cornwall Motor Speedway

Sat Sept 4 – Brighton Speedway

Sun Sept 5 – Brighton Speedway*

Sat Sept 11 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway

Fri Sept 17 – Ohsweken Speedway*

Sat Sept 18 – Ohsweken Speedway*

Sun Sept 19 – Humberstone Speedway*

Sat Oct 9 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway*

Fri Oct 15 – Brockville Ontario Speedway*

Sat Oct 16 – Brockville Ontario Speedway*

About the Action Sprint Tour: Founded in 2018, the Action Sprint Tour is a traveling Winged Crate Sprint Car Series based in Ontario, Canada. The cars on the Action Sprint Tour are powered by GM 602 crate engines modified specifically to fit a Sprint Car chassis. The 2021 Action Sprint Tour is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods. Visit www.actionsprinttour.com for more information.