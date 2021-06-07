World of Outlaws Terre Haute event unable to be rescheduled

By Brian Walker

TERRE HAUTE, IN – June 7, 2021 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Terre Haute Action Track officials have been forced to cancel the postponed event from May 28 with no viable reschedule date available.

Those who purchased tickets in advance to the May 28 World of Outlaws event will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards World of Outlaws event available on the World of Outlaws website. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you’ll have until July 7, 2021 to request a refund. CLICK HERE to make that refund request.

If you purchased the three-day World of Outlaws + USAC package, you’ll need to send your wristband to the Terre Haute Action Track office for a refund.

Send to:

Terre Haute Action Track

PO Box 79

Macon, IL 62544

Please include your name, return address and phone number. You can reach the track at 217-764-3200 if you have further questions.

The Greatest Show on Dirt continues its tour across the country on June 11-12 at Knoxville Raceway, in Knoxville, IA, for the Brownells Big Guns Bash doubleheader. CLICK HERE for tickets.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.