Hot and hectic Sprint Car Challenge Tour championship battle resumes at Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” is one of the biggest single night shows of the season in Nor*Cal and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is thrilled to be part of the action for the first time this Saturday.

This much-anticipated contest at Placerville Speedway will see the SCCT 360s compete alongside the King of the West-NARC 410 Sprint Car Series, which means the best of the best in California Winged Sprint Car racing is sure to be on hand.

The event had been held at Silver Dollar Speedway since 1992 to honor the late Dave Bradway Jr., who lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Skagit Speedway’s Dirt Cup in 1987. Bradway was a driver destined for stardom in Sprint Car racing and the event held in his memory has become a cornerstone for Northern California.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour feature will hand out a minimum of $3,000-to-win thanks to extra money from the Bradway Family, F&F Racing, CRV Carbon Solutions and Debbie Colton Walsh in memory of John Wallace. Full-time SCCT cars will also be vying for $3,500-to-win, with the Kyle Larson Racing Bonus in play.

Bushey Financial Services has added in an extra $300 to fast time, $100 to the heat race winners and $300 to third in the main event. Hoosier Tire West has offered up a right rear tire to the toughest break award and Stice Motorsports has donated $100 to seventh place in the B-main.

Going into Placerville on Saturday the top-six in the SCCT standings are separated by just 22-points. Redding’s Chase Majdic continues to lead the way but has seen his advantage dwindle to four-markers over Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, who won recently at the Pville bullring. Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick and Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson, both winners so far this season at the track, are tied for third and only 12-points back of the top-spot.

Roseville’s Colby Copeland has been a constant sight at the front of the field in Placerville the last year and goes into the Bradway 14-markers back in fifth, while Sean Becker has creeped into the picture, sitting 22-points behind Majdic in sixth. Last Saturday’s winner in Placerville, Blake Carrick, young Isaiah Vasquez, most recent SCCT winner in Marysville Andy Forsberg and 15-year-old Max Mittry round out the top-10.

Additional possibilities to tackle the Sprint Car Challenge Tour portion of the night will include Tarter Memorial winner Justin Sanders, along with reigning “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” winner Shane Golobic, Kalib Henry, Michael Faccinto, Jodie Robinson, Kaleb Montgomery, Andy Gregg, Justin Bradway, Joey Ancona, Shane Hopkins, Bubba Decaires, Landon Brooks and more.

Adult tickets this Saturday June 12th cost $40 while juniors 12-17, military and seniors 62+ are $35. Kids 6-11 are $20 and those five and under are free. The front gate will open at 3pm with the pit meeting at approximately 4:30. Wheel packing, hot laps and Bianchi Farms qualifying will follow. Race fans are directed to purchase their tickets online at https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/2021-scct-kws-narc-bradway-memorial-tickets-placerville-4C08DY or they can be assisted with purchasing them at the gate.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kyle Larson Racing, Pit Stop USA, Bianchi Farms, Bullard Construction, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

