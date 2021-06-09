RacinBoys All Access Airing Five Races This Weekend Via Live Video Stream

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 8, 2021) – Time is running out to capitalize on the special sale that RacinBoys is offering for its annual All Access subscription.

The subscription is $29.99 monthly or only $150 per year – a savings of $100 – if ordered in the near future. Also, those who take advantage of the annual deal will be grandfathered in at that price. The promotion is only available at http://www.RacinBoys.tv.

The new RacinBoys website showcases all of the live and On-Demand video content that the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network produces. RacinBoys also recently launched an app on IOS, APPLE TV, ANDROID, ANDROID TV, ROKU and FIRESTICK TV.

Five winged and non-wing sprint car races fill this weekend’s All Access programming.

It begins on Friday with an ASCS Mid-South Region and ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints event at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. The opening round of the season-opening ASCS Frontier Region doubleheader is also Friday at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont.

Saturday features a trio of races. The ASCS Frontier Region visits Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont.; the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association heads to I-35 Speedway in Winston, Mo.; and the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints ventures to I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

All races will have a live video stream from hot laps through the Victory Lane interviews.

Landon Crawley owns a 16-point lead over Paxton Gregory in the ASCS Mid-South Region standings. The top nine drivers in the standings are within 99 points.

Justin Zimmerman is currently atop the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints standings by 102 points over Paul White.

Wesley Smith has a 20-point edge over Kory Schudy in the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association standings entering this weekend.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .