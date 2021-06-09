Skinner Ends Four-Year Drought With Victory at Legit Speedway Park

Inside Line Promotions

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (June 9, 2021) – Marshall Skinner grabbed the lead from Derek Hagar following an early restart and then held off Howard Moore in traffic to earn his first feature win in four years last Saturday at Legit Speedway Park.

“I really needed this,” Skinner said. “I’ve been so close so many times. It seems like I’ve finished second a million times since my last win, even though I really haven’t raced as much the last few years as I used to.

“I was starting to wonder a bit if I’d win another race. I knew I had the ability, but I didn’t know if the stars would align for it to happen. It seems like something would always happen when I was in a position to win.”

Skinner charged from fifth to win his ASCS Mid-South Region and ASCS Warrior Region heat race and claim high-point honors going into the feature redraw. He drew the third starting position while Derek Hagar started second.

“Derek took the lead at the start and I moved into second,” Skinner said. “I was running him down when the yellow came out after eight laps. I got a really good run on the bottom off of turn two on the restart – it was like getting shot out of a slingshot – and passed him for the lead.

“I was expecting the worst since that seems to usually happen when I’m racing for the win anymore. I got caught behind two slower cars racing side by side in the final laps and Howard Moore got right behind me. He was on my bumper at the checkered.”

The win provided a special family moment for Skinner as well.

“The best part of the night was that my family was there,” he said. “My twin boys are 8-years-old so they don’t remember the last time I won. They’ve seen my trophy room so they know I won a lot of races before, but most of those were before they were born.

“I also dedicated the win to my dad. He’s in the hospital and just had his second leg amputated due to diabetes. He’s always been there for my racing except for the last couple of years due to his health.”

Skinner expects the win to provide momentum going forward in the racing season.

“This really makes a difference going forward,” he said. “You get in kind of a tough spot, mentally, after winning a lot of races and then going through a long dry spell. It wears on you a bit. But the competition around here is so strong now. There are usually eight to 10 drivers who can win on a given night.”

Although he sits third in USCS Series Speedweek standings, Skinner will forego the remaining rescheduled races this week to compete in a previously scheduled event.

“I plan to race Friday at Crowley’s Ridge,” he said. “They’re having an event called Fenderless Friday with three classes of sprint cars plus midgets. I’ll be driving my 360 car and my uncle’s 305. If everything goes okay, I’ll drive his car on Saturday at Riverside.”

QUICK RESULTS –

June 5 – Legit Speedway Park in West Plains, Mo. – Heat race: 1 (5); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

10 races, 1 win, 5 top fives, 7 top 10s, 9 top 15s, 9 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark., and Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Pro Shocks by DHR Suspension

DHR Suspension has quickly become one of the leaders in the shock industry. Although the company was established in 2015, founder Derek Hagar has been servicing shocks for 13 years.

DHR Suspension has teams across the country and competing with various sprint car series, including the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and USCS Series to name a few. But the shocks services don’t stop there. DHR Suspension also offers service for late models, modifieds, stock cars and mini sprints. For more information, visit http://www.DHRSuspension.com.

“I’ve recently began running Pro Shocks that are prepared by my best friend, Derek Hagar,” Skinner said. “Last week we passed more cars than anyone else during four nights of USCS Speedweek racing and this week we won with them, so they’re obviously working well. I appreciate the help that Brian Burris, the Pro Shock rep, has given us.”

