The Big Guns are Here!

From Knoxville Raceway

It’s finally time for the Brownells Big Guns Bash! The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series stars have invaded Knoxville, Iowa!

Who will take Night 1 of the head-to-head battle of Outlaws vs. Knoxville?

Everything you need to know for Night 1 of the Brownells Big Guns Bash:

Pit Gates Open – 4pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 6:00pm, CT

Hot Laps Begin: 6:45pm, CT

Ticket Prices: General Admission – Adults – $35; Teens – $25; Children 12 and under – $15. Reserved – Adults – $40; Teens – $30; Children – $20. Tickets are still available at the ticket office.

Pit Passes – $40

Support Class: Pace Performance Pro Sprints

Pits will be open following the races.

Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 454.5000

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.

One UNOPENED, non-alcoholic beverage can be brought inside the gates.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com or on the DIRTVision streaming app

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app.

Remember, if you are NOT feeling well or have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID, please choose another weekend to join us.