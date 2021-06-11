Waynesfield to honor Rick Ferkel during Ohio Speedweek

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – Waynesfield Raceway Park will honor Rick Ferkel, one of the first true outlaw sprint car drivers when the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions 39th Annual Cometic Gaskets Ohio Sprint Speedweek makes a stop Wednesday, June 16. The Rick Ferkel Classic is the fifth stop during the annual trek through the Buckeye State which features 8 nights of racing over 9 days.

Waynesfield Promoter Shane Helms first promoted the Rick Ferkel Classic in 2018 at Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe, Ohio. In the event sanctioned by the All Star Circuit of Champions, Cole Duncan scored the win. In 2019 the Rick Ferkel Classic moved to Waynesfield and Plano, Texas native TJ Michael captured the win. Michael already has a victory at “The Field” in 2021.

Ferkel, one of the original “outlaws” is enshrined in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. Ferkel, who lived in nearby Findlay and Tiffin, Ohio most of his life, recorded nearly 400 sprint car wins during his driving career. Known for traveling wherever there was a “big” money show across the country, Ferkel became known as “the Ohio Traveler” and was always a fan favorite because of his friendly demeanor.

“Rick was bigger than life when I was growing up. He was and still is one of the best ambassadors sprint car racing has. Rick has always been so kind and accommodating to the fans and has mentored several talented drivers,” said Helms. “This is just our way of honoring a true legend of the sport. Our half of the 50/50 sales will go to Rick.”

“I feel so honored and humbled by this. I just always tried to race as hard as I could and be kind to everyone along the way. Racing is my life and I’ve been so blessed and touched by everyone involved in the sport,” said Ferkel.

Speedweek always brings a diverse field of competitors. Not only will the 12 All Star teams be in action, but also racers from all over the country. Many drivers have said Waynesfield is one of their favorite Speedweek stops as the little bullring produces close quarter action. Speedweek last visited Waynesfield in 2018 and Texas driver and three time All Star Champion Aaron Reutzel took the victory over Kyle Larson and Cole Duncan.

Also in competition Wednesday will be the 360 verses 305 sprint challenge paying the feature winner $2,000. The highest finishing 305 in the A-main will receive an extra $200.

Helms and Sons Excavating is also offering a $1,000 bonus for any driver that has competed at Waynesfield in 2021 that can defeat the All Stars and win the feature.

Pit gates will open Wednesday at 3 p.m. with general admission gates opening at 4 p.m. The drivers’ meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing started around 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for seniors (ages 62 and up); $12 for teens (ages 11-15); and kids 10 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35 and $25 for kids 10 and under.

Get the latest Waynesfield information online at https://waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.