Derek Hagar Earns ASCS Elite Non-Wing Win At Crowleys Ridge Raceway

PARAGOULD, Ark. (June 11, 2021) Capturing his first career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Derek Hagar became the tour’s 35th different winner.

Topping action at Crowleys Ridge Raceway during the track’s No Fender Friday event, Derek made it three events in a row that a local driver has fended off the charge of the Texas-based tour. The highest finishing regular with the Elite Non-Wing Series, in second place, was Mason Smith, while Justin Zimmerman made the final podium step. Zimmerman would go on to win the night’s Midget A-Feature.

Paul White was fourth with last year’s event winner, Anthony Nicholson, crossing fifth.

James Mooney was sixth after starting 12th. Following him was Stephen Smith from 11th, with Cody Price, Caden McCreary, and JD Fry making up the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races again on Saturday, June 12 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. Gates opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Other classes on the card include IMCA Modifieds, Cadillac Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Micros, Steel Block Late Models. Admission is $20 for adults with kids 12 and under admitted free, thanks to Barnhart Heat & Air.

I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

Fans not able to attend will be able to watch both nights live on http://www.racinboys.tv.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Crowleys Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Ark.)

Friday, June 11, 2021

Car Count: 18

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[2]; 2. 31-Mason Smith[4]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[9]; 4. 10-Shon Deskins[1]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[5]; 6. 3S-Stephen Smith[3]; 7. 02-Dillon Burks[6]; 8. 18-Devon Debrick[8]; 9. 63-Chris Williams[7]

Pro Tech Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]; 2. 1-Paul White[4]; 3. 91-Cody Price[7]; 4. 1J-Justin Zimmerman[9]; 5. 48-Caden McCreary[8]; 6. 69-Jamey Mooney[2]; 7. 52-JD Fry[6]; 8. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[3]; 9. 73-Josh Baker[5]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 2. 31-Mason Smith[1]; 3. 1J-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 4. 1-Paul White[5]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[7]; 6. 69-Jamey Mooney[12]; 7. 3S-Stephen Smith[11]; 8. 91-Cody Price[6]; 9. 48-Caden McCreary[8]; 10. 52-JD Fry[14]; 11. 99X-Dalton Stevens[3]; 12. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[16]; 13. 13-Chase Howard[10]; 14. 63-Chris Williams[17]; 15. 10-Shon Deskins[9]; 16. 18-Devon Debrick[15]; 17. 73-Josh Baker[18]; 18. 02-Dillon Burks[13]