QUINCY, Mich. (June 12, 2021) — Drew Rader and Justin Adams won features Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway. Rader won the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature holding off Steve Irwin for the victory. Keith Sheffer Jr, Mike Astrauskas, and Brian Ruhlman rounded out the top five.

Adams picked up his second consecutive winged 410 sprint car victory at Butler over teammate Quentin Blonde. Tyler Breaden, Joshua Turner, and Ken Mackey rounded out the top five.