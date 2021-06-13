Saban Bibent Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (June 12, 2021) — Saban Bibent won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Nick Bilbee, Shane Cottle, Sterling Cling, and Ricky Lewis rounded out the top five.
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 10-Saban Bibent
2. 17-Nick Bilbee
3. 74X-Shane Cottle
4. 34C-Sterling Cling
5. 11-Ricky Lewis
6. 70-Jordan Kinser
7. 76-JJ Hughes
8. 32-Garrett Abrams
9. 21B-Ryan Barr
10. 44S-Michael Fischesser
11. 77-Justin Lewis
12. 26-Pat Giddens
13. 20R-Tayte Williamson
14. 92-Jacob Beck
15. 5J-Joss Moffatt
16. 7-Tony McVey
17. 4J-Justin Owen
18. 14C-Nathan Carle
19. 27G-Travis Gratzer