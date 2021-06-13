Saban Bibent Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (June 12, 2021) — Saban Bibent won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Nick Bilbee, Shane Cottle, Sterling Cling, and Ricky Lewis rounded out the top five.

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 10-Saban Bibent

2. 17-Nick Bilbee

3. 74X-Shane Cottle

4. 34C-Sterling Cling

5. 11-Ricky Lewis

6. 70-Jordan Kinser

7. 76-JJ Hughes

8. 32-Garrett Abrams

9. 21B-Ryan Barr

10. 44S-Michael Fischesser

11. 77-Justin Lewis

12. 26-Pat Giddens

13. 20R-Tayte Williamson

14. 92-Jacob Beck

15. 5J-Joss Moffatt

16. 7-Tony McVey

17. 4J-Justin Owen

18. 14C-Nathan Carle

19. 27G-Travis Gratzer