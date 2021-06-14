Brad Bowden Captures ASCS Mid-South Victory At Crowleys Ridge Raceway

Bryan Hulbert

– PARAGOULD, Ark (June 11, 2021) A battle in traffic worthy of post-race selfies, Brad Bowden finally captured his first career victory with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Bowden’s third overall win in regional competition, having won previously with the former Rebel and Coastal Regions, the opening green saw Bowden stalked by Derek Hagar. Running low under the No. 4, Hagar took the point only to have the caution bring the field to a complete restart.

Nearly four-wide for the lead on the next start through the first and second turns, Bowden stuck the cushion and held the lead. Caution after the opening lap, Bowden worked high with Hagar working low. Short on the slide job, the No. 9jr had company with Howard Moore working the bottom as Hagar moved to the top shelf.

Steadily pulling away as the race for second raged on, Bowden found traffic early with the No. 4 splitting the backmarkers before caution slowed the race just shy of halfway.

Restarting with Moore on his back bumper, Bowden continued to stick his car on the cushion as Moore kept pace on the bottom. Red for Landon Crawley just past halfway, green flag conditions brought Moore even for the lead before the caution lights came on again.

To the lead on the restart, Moore paced the bottom with Bowden continuing to pound the cushion. Finding traffic with three to go, Moore protected the bottom as Bowden shot three-wide with a slower car. Still chasing, Bowden railed the top of one and two with two to go. With momentum, the No, 4 shot back into the lead. Traffic working to his advantage, Bowden ran away by over a half a straightaway through the closing lap.

Howard Moore was second, with Derek Hagar third. Marshall Skinner from 12th and Landon Britt from 14th completed the top five. Paxton Gregory, Ernie Ainsworth, Chris Banja, BJ Gatewood, and Kevin Kinkle completed the top ten.

The next event for the ASCS Mid-South Region is Saturday, June 26, at Diamond Park Speedway.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South Region

Crowleys Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Ark.)

Friday, June 11, 2021

Car Count: 20

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Brad Bowden[3]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]; 3. 99-Blake Jenkins[1]; 4. 3G-Paxton Gregory[4]; 5. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[6]; 6. 19-Jason Long[7]; 7. 0-Mike Vaculik[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 187-Landon Crawley[2]; 2. 23P-Hunter Poe[5]; 3. 3B-Chris Banja[6]; 4. 95X-Asa Swindell[1]; 5. 44-Ronny Howard[3]; 6. 17-Reece Womack[4]; 7. (DNS) G6-Cody Gardner

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[2]; 2. 3-Howard Moore[5]; 3. 88-BJ Gatewood[1]; 4. 26-Marshall Skinner[6]; 5. 10-Landon Britt[4]; 6. 12T-Joe Young[3]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 4-Brad Bowden[1]; 2. 3-Howard Moore[4]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 4. 26-Marshall Skinner[12]; 5. 10-Landon Britt[14]; 6. 3G-Paxton Gregory[10]; 7. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[5]; 8. 3B-Chris Banja[7]; 9. 88-BJ Gatewood[9]; 10. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[11]; 11. 99-Blake Jenkins[8]; 12. 23P-Hunter Poe[6]; 13. 95X-Asa Swindell[13]; 14. 0-Mike Vaculik[18]; 15. 19-Jason Long[15]; 16. 44-Ronny Howard[16]; 17. 187-Landon Crawley[2]; 18. 17-Reece Womack[17]; 19. 12T-Joe Young[19]; 20. G6-Cody Gardner[20]