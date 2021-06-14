Bruce St. James Victorious With ASCS Desert Non-Wing At Arizona Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (June 12, 2021) Making it three career wins with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series, the “Radio Flyer” did just that on Saturday as Bruce St. James rolled into Victory Lane at Arizona Speedway.

Going green from fifth, Bruce took over the lead just before the halfway point, then wheeled the No. 7k to a 3.163-second advantage at the finish for his second win in as many races this season. From seventh, Randy Nelson crossed second with A.J. Hernandez in third. Eugene Thomas and Bryan Ledbetter, Jr. completed the top five.

Rick Shuman, Pete Yerkovich, John Romero, Phillip Deeney, and Jim Green made up the top ten.

Off for the hottest stretch of the summer, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series races again on September 11 at Arizona Speedway.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Car Count: 18

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7K-Bruce St James[1]; 2. 10-Eugene Thomas[5]; 3. 24-Jimmy Pontin[2]; 4. 2-Joshua Shipley[6]; 5. 3-Pete Yerkovich[4]; 6. 3K-Patrick Krob[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Ronald Webster[2]; 2. 9X-Randy Nelson[3]; 3. 72-AJ Hernandez[6]; 4. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[4]; 5. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[1]; 6. 88-Philip Deeney[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 39T-Troy DeGaton[2]; 2. 65X-John Romero[3]; 3. 17-Jim Green[6]; 4. (DNF) 43-Justin Kierce[1]; 5. (DNF) 99-Bobby Carrick[4]; 6. (DNS) 21C-Brian Chamberlain

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 7K-Bruce St James[5]; 2. 9X-Randy Nelson[7]; 3. 72-AJ Hernandez[4]; 4. 10-Eugene Thomas[1]; 5. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[12]; 6. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[10]; 7. 3-Pete Yerkovich[11]; 8. 65X-John Romero[6]; 9. 88-Philip Deeney[13]; 10. 17-Jim Green[18]; 11. 51-Ronald Webster[3]; 12. 39T-Troy DeGaton[2]; 13. 3K-Patrick Krob[14]; 14. 2-Joshua Shipley[8]; 15. 24-Jimmy Pontin[9]; 16. (DNS) 43-Justin Kierce; 17. (DNS) 99-Bobby Carrick; 18. (DNS) 21C-Brian Chamberlain