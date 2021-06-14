Justyn Cox earns first career Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory at Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Justyn Cox had been knocking on the door of a Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory several times over the last few years and on Saturday night that call was finally answered at Placerville Speedway. The Clarksburg, California racer battled up front all race long and crossed the checkered flag to pick up $4,000 at the 30th Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial.

Cox spent the early stages of the race battling with Kalib Henry, who earlier captured the High Sierra Industries Dash. Hanford’s Michael Faccinto was also right there in the mix and eventually took over second, before coming after Cox for the lead.

The pair proceeded to battle tooth and nail for the top-spot until things got a little too close for comfort in turn three. It resulted in Faccinto getting into a spin and being contacted by Justin Sanders, who had nowhere to go.

After that slowdown Cox hit his marks lap after lap and fended off a late challenge from Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick to claim his initial Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards triumph. By way of winning the main event Cox also became the brand new SCCT point leader heading into next Saturday’s event at Petaluma Speedway.

Carrick came home in second, followed by Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award winner Ryan Robinson, who carved his way from 17th to third, taking home a prize valued at $500.

We’d also be remiss without mentioning Placerville’s Andy Gregg, who at one point charged from 23rd to fourth, before getting caught in a spin. Rounding out the top-five in the 35-lapper were Auburn’s Andy Forsberg and Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery. Completing the top-10 were Kalib Henry, Shane Hopkins, Zane Blanchard, Shane Golobic and Justin Bradway.

The evening’s B-main went to Isaiah Vasquez, while heat races were captured by Tanner Carrick, Justyn Cox, Kaleb Montgomery and Michael Faccinto. Justin Sanders earned the $500 overall fast time award by clocking an 11.090 around the quarter-mile.

……..

SCCT 360 Results – Placerville Speedway Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial

A Main 35 Laps

1. 7C-Justyn Cox[2]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[6]; 3. 14W-Ryan Robinson[17]; 4. X1-Andy Forsberg[4]; 5. 83V-Kaleb Montgomery[7]; 6. 17-Kalib Henry[1]; 7. 21-Shane Hopkins[10]; 8. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[14]; 9. 17W-Shane Golobic[9]; 10. 80N-Justin Bradway[11]; 11. 35-Sean Becker[18]; 12. 5V-Colby Copeland[5]; 13. 2X-Chase Majdic[15]; 14. 5H-Michael Faccinto[3]; 15. 88A-Joey Ancona[22]; 16. 38-Colby Johnson[13]; 17. 94-Greg Decaires V[20]; 18. 24-Justin Henry[16]; 19. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[21]; 20. 7P-Jake Andreotti[19]; 21. 15T-Tristan Guardino[12]; 22. 01-Andy Gregg[23]; 23. 4SA-Justin Sanders[8]; 24. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[24]

B Main 15 Laps

1. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[2]; 2. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]; 3. 01-Andy Gregg[6]; 4. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[5]; 5. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[4]; 6. 21X-Michael Ing[3]; 7. 55A-Angelo Cornet[7]; 8. 4-Jodie Robinson[10]; 9. 15-Michael Sellers[8]; 10. A1-Jared Hood[11]; 11. 98-Chris Masters[9]

Dash 6 Laps

1. 17-Kalib Henry[1]; 2. 7C-Justyn Cox[2]; 3. 5H-Michael Faccinto[5]; 4. X1-Andy Forsberg[4]; 5. 5V-Colby Copeland[3]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick[6]; 7. 83V-Kaleb Montgomery[8]; 8. 4SA-Justin Sanders[7]

Heat 1 10 Laps

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 3. 80N-Justin Bradway[3]; 4. X1-Andy Forsberg[4]; 5. 7P-Jake Andreotti[6]; 6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[7]; 7. 01-Andy Gregg[5]; 8. A1-Jared Hood[8]

Heat 2 10 Laps

1. 7C-Justyn Cox[3]; 2. 4SA-Justin Sanders[4]; 3. 15T-Tristan Guardino[6]; 4. 2X-Chase Majdic[1]; 5. 14W-Ryan Robinson[7]; 6. 88A-Joey Ancona[5]; 7. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[2]; 8. 98-Chris Masters[8]

Heat 3 10 Laps

1. 83V-Kaleb Montgomery[1]; 2. 17-Kalib Henry[4]; 3. 38-Colby Johnson[5]; 4. 24-Justin Henry[8]; 5. 35-Sean Becker[3]; 6. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[2]; 7. 55A-Angelo Cornet[7]; 8. 4-Jodie Robinson[6]

Heat 4 10 Laps

1. 5H-Michael Faccinto[3]; 2. 21-Shane Hopkins[2]; 3. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[6]; 4. 5V-Colby Copeland[4]; 5. 94-Greg Decaires V[5]; 6. 21X-Michael Ing[1]; 7. 15-Michael Sellers[7]

Qualifying 1

1. X1-Andy Forsberg, 00:11.166[5]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:11.292[2]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:11.372[8]; 4. 80N-Justin Bradway, 00:11.428[3]; 5. 01-Andy Gregg, 00:11.454[6]; 6. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 00:11.587[1]; 7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 00:11.593[7]; 8. A1-Jared Hood, 00:11.781[4]

Qualifying 2

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 00:11.090[4]; 2. 2X-Chase Majdic, 00:11.220[7]; 3. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:11.370[2]; 4. 7C-Justyn Cox, 00:11.374[8]; 5. 88A-Joey Ancona, 00:11.379[5]; 6. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 00:11.450[6]; 7. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 00:11.489[1]; 8. 98-Chris Masters, 00:11.601[3]

Qualifying 3

1. 17-Kalib Henry, 00:11.333[4]; 2. 83V-Kaleb Montgomery, 00:11.353[1]; 3. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 00:11.449[8]; 4. 35-Sean Becker, 00:11.531[3]; 5. 38-Colby Johnson, 00:11.581[5]; 6. 4-Jodie Robinson, 00:11.614[6]; 7. 55A-Angelo Cornet, 00:11.691[2]; 8. 24-Justin Henry, 00:11.890[7]

Qualifying 4

1. 5V-Colby Copeland, 00:11.515[7]; 2. 21X-Michael Ing, 00:11.566[2]; 3. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:11.612[3]; 4. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 00:11.619[6]; 5. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:11.666[4]; 6. 7Z-Zane Blanchard, 00:11.876[1]; 7. 15-Michael Sellers, 00:12.968[5]