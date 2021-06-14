Victory To Logan Forler With The ASCS Frontier Region At Big Sky Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

– BILLINGS, Mont. (June 12, 2021) Making his return to Big Sky Speedway for the first time since 2018, Logan Forler bettered his position by one from Friday night, capturing Saturday’s $2,000 score with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region.

Working through a couple of cautions in the opening laps, Forler was unphased as the Forler Trucking No. 2L quickly put distance on the field. Putting a straightaway over second running, Joe Perry, before getting into traffic, the backmarkers didn’t do much to slow the No. 2L.

Navigating the top of the Big Sky Speedway, caution lights came on again when Shad Petersen came to a stop along the backstretch with an expired engine.

Race for second on the restart, Trever Kirkland dove past the No. 12 of Perry for the position. In pursuit of the No. 2L, the race for the lead was on. Getting the run as they hit traffic with eight laps to run, Kirkland shot under the No. 2L for the lead. Taking the point down the back straightaway, Trever quickly put a straightaway between himself and Forler.

Caution with four laps to go, the restart saw Kirkland with issues as the car pushed hard up the track into the first turn. Slow around the three-eighths-mile oval, the No. 37 drew the caution before heading into the pits.

Back to green, Logan was untouchable for his sixth career victory with the ASCS Frontier Region. Joe Perry crossed second. D.J. Brink, from tenth, made it to third, with Kory Wermling clawing from 16th to fourth. Phil Dietz completed the top five.

Mindy McCune, Tyler Driever, Bryan Brown, Chauncey Filler, and Jeremy McCune completed the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region races again on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at the Grizzly Nationals at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky Speedway (Billings, Mont.)

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Car Count: 21

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Trever Kirkland[2]; 2. 38B-Bryan Brown[1]; 3. 77-Damon McCune[3]; 4. 5C-Channing Filler[5]; 5. 33T-Tyler Driever[7]; 6. 9K-Kory Wermling[6]; 7. 00B-Michael Bingham[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler[6]; 2. 74U-Chauncey Filler[2]; 3. 38-DJ Brink[1]; 4. 72-Phil Dietz[3]; 5. 2-Shad Petersen[7]; 6. 2X-Mike Manwill[4]; 7. (DNS) 81-Darren Smith

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Joe Perry[1]; 2. 0J-Jeremy McCune[3]; 3. 11M-Mindy McCune[6]; 4. 18-Paul Jones[2]; 5. 11H-Heath Denney[4]; 6. 14-Madison Crowther[5]; 7. (DNS) 38C-Caleb Crowther

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler[1]; 2. 28-Joe Perry[2]; 3. 38-DJ Brink[10]; 4. 9K-Kory Wermling[16]; 5. 72-Phil Dietz[12]; 6. 11M-Mindy McCune[3]; 7. 33T-Tyler Driever[11]; 8. 38B-Bryan Brown[5]; 9. 74U-Chauncey Filler[8]; 10. 0J-Jeremy McCune[6]; 11. 00B-Michael Bingham[19]; 12. 11H-Heath Denney[15]; 13. 14-Madison Crowther[17]; 14. 37-Trever Kirkland[4]; 15. 2X-Mike Manwill[18]; 16. 5C-Channing Filler[9]; 17. 2-Shad Petersen[14]; 18. 81-Darren Smith[20]; 19. 77-Damon McCune[7]; 20. 18-Paul Jones[13]; 21. 38C-Caleb Crowther[21]