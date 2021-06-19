Mason Chaney Wins at Trail-Way

HANOVER, Penn. (June 18, 2021) — Mason Chaney won the winged 358 sprint car feature Saturday night at Trail-Way Speedway. Cody Fletcher, David Holbrook, Cody Phillips, and Tim McClelland rounded out the top five.

Trail-Way Speedway

Hanover, Pennsylvania

Friday, June 18, 2021

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1

1. 35-Steve Owings[1]

2. 84M-Chad Criswell[3]

3. 69-Cameron Smith[5]

4. 8CR-Mason Chaney[4]

5. 44-Steven Cox[2]

6. 55-Tony Hippensteel II[6]

Heat Race #2

1. 8-Kenny Kuhn[1]

2. 12-Mike Bittinger[2]

3. 1-Cody Phillips[4]

4. 33-Riley Emig[5]

5. 6-Tim McClelland[6]

6. 2D-Dylan Orwig[3]

Heat Race #3

1. 77K-Steven Kisamore[1]

2. 66A-Cody Fletcher[2]

3. 77-David Holbrook[3]

4. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[4]

5. 22B-Nat Tuckey[5]

6. 17-Andrew Hake[6]

A-Main

1. 8CR-Mason Chaney[2]

2. 66A-Cody Fletcher[1]

3. 77-David Holbrook[3]

4. 1-Cody Phillips[7]

5. 6-Tim McClelland[14]

6. 84M-Chad Criswell[11]

7. 35-Steve Owings[6]

8. 44-Steven Cox[13]

9. 69-Cameron Smith[5]

10. 22B-Nat Tuckey[15]

11. 2D-Dylan Orwig[17]

12. 17-Andrew Hake[18]

13. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[8]

14. 8-Kenny Kuhn[12]

15. 55-Tony Hippensteel II[16]

16. 33-Riley Emig[4]

17. 77K-Steven Kisamore[9]

18. 12-Mike Bittinger[10]