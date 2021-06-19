Mason Chaney Wins at Trail-Way

HANOVER, Penn. (June 18, 2021) — Mason Chaney won the winged 358 sprint car feature Saturday night at Trail-Way Speedway. Cody Fletcher, David Holbrook, Cody Phillips, and Tim McClelland rounded out the top five.
Trail-Way Speedway
Hanover, Pennsylvania
Friday, June 18, 2021
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1
1. 35-Steve Owings[1]
2. 84M-Chad Criswell[3]
3. 69-Cameron Smith[5]
4. 8CR-Mason Chaney[4]
5. 44-Steven Cox[2]
6. 55-Tony Hippensteel II[6]
Heat Race #2
1. 8-Kenny Kuhn[1]
2. 12-Mike Bittinger[2]
3. 1-Cody Phillips[4]
4. 33-Riley Emig[5]
5. 6-Tim McClelland[6]
6. 2D-Dylan Orwig[3]
Heat Race #3
1. 77K-Steven Kisamore[1]
2. 66A-Cody Fletcher[2]
3. 77-David Holbrook[3]
4. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[4]
5. 22B-Nat Tuckey[5]
6. 17-Andrew Hake[6]
A-Main
1. 8CR-Mason Chaney[2]
2. 66A-Cody Fletcher[1]
3. 77-David Holbrook[3]
4. 1-Cody Phillips[7]
5. 6-Tim McClelland[14]
6. 84M-Chad Criswell[11]
7. 35-Steve Owings[6]
8. 44-Steven Cox[13]
9. 69-Cameron Smith[5]
10. 22B-Nat Tuckey[15]
11. 2D-Dylan Orwig[17]
12. 17-Andrew Hake[18]
13. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[8]
14. 8-Kenny Kuhn[12]
15. 55-Tony Hippensteel II[16]
16. 33-Riley Emig[4]
17. 77K-Steven Kisamore[9]
18. 12-Mike Bittinger[10]