Arenz unstoppable in notching MSA Hagar Nelson Memorial victory

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

June 18, 2021 – Travis Arenz of Sheboygan Falls continued his recent hot streak as he worked the high groove to perfection to notch his third consecutive and fifth overall A-main victory of the 2021 season in the third annual Akright Auto Parts of Sheboygan Falls Midwest Sprint Car Association 25-lap Dave “Hagar” Nelson Memorial Race at Outagamie Speedway Powered by EWSC Racing in Seymour, Wis. on Friday, June 18.

The 12th MSA racing event of the 2021 season and fifth overall series race at Outagamie Speedway featured a field of 24 cars to honor Dave “Hagar” Nelson, a dedicated supporter of the MSA, who passed away on July 5, 2019.

Outside front row starter Brandon Berth of Cascade outpowered polesitter Tyler Davis of Franklin to take the lead on first turn of the opening lap of the main event. By lap 3, Berth had bolted out to a huge full straightaway lead over Davis on the dry, slick racing surface.

On lap 6, sixth starter Justin Miller of Plymouth worked around Davis to take over the runner-up spot before the leaders began to encounter lapped traffic on lap 8.

On lap 9, Travis Arenz, who started ninth, bolted into third and closed quickly on Miller in dense lapped traffic. Four laps later, Arenz used the extreme outside line to seize second as the low-riding Berth was boxed in behind slower cars running in the inside groove.

Arenz made the winning move to take the lead entering turn one on lap 15 to relegate Berth to second in the running order. By lap 18, Arenz had already built up a commanding full straightaway cushion over Berth when the lone caution flag of the race appeared for a single-car spin in turn two.

Following the restart, it was all Arenz as he pulled away to score his first Hagar Nelson Memorial Race victory and 16th career MSA A-main triumph by a full straightaway margin over Berth, who finished second.

Four-time MSA champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh finished third after starting seventh, Justin Miller placed fourth and 2011 MSA champion Ben Schmidt of Howards Grove placed fifth after starting fifth.

Heat race victories went to Adam Miller of Plymouth, Justin Miller and Brandon McMullen.

The results of the event are unofficial at this time and will be confirmed by the MSA at a later date.

Pedal Down Promotions is a full-service public relations and media services company devoted to helping clients effectively communicate with targeted audiences through a diverse array of promotional strategies and methods, including press releases, newsletters, profile and feature articles, website and social media content development, printed media, editing and layout, graphic design and book publishing services.

For more information on Pedal Down Promotions, email pedaldownpromotions@gmail.com, visit www.pedaldownpromo.com or call 920-323-7970.

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Outagamie Speedway Powered by EWSC Racing

Seymour, Wis.

June 18, 2021

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

HEAT 1

1, Adam Miller 2, Bill Taylor 3, Brandon Berth 4, Tim Haddy 5, Jack Vanderboom 6, Paul Pokorski 7, Tyler Tischendorf 8, Tyler Brabant.

HEAT 2

1, Justin Miller 2, Austin Hartmann 3, Ben Schmidt 4, Preston Ruh 5, Tyler Davis 6, Blake Wondra 7, Kurt Davis 8, Scott Conger.

HEAT 3

1, Brandon McMullen 2, Travis Arenz 3, Will Gerrits 4, Lance Fassbender 5, Matt Rechek 6, Justin Erickson 7, Katelyn Krebsbach 8, Tony Wondra.

A MAIN

1, Travis Arenz 2, Brandon Berth 3, Brandon McMullen 4, Justin Miller 5, Ben Schmidt 6, Jack Vanderboom 7, Adam Miller 8, Tyler Davis 9, Will Gerrits 10, Lance Fassbender 11, Tyler Tischendorf 12, Justin Erickson 13, Austin Hartmann 14, Tyler Brabant 15, Preston Ruh, 16, Tony Wondra 17, Matt Rechek 18, Tim Haddy 19, Scott Conger 20, Kurt Davis 21, Blake Wondra 22, Katelyn Krebsbach 23, Paul Pokorski 24, Bill Taylor (DNS).