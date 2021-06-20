Chapple Wins BOSS Feature at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Ken. (June 19, 2021) — Issac Chapple won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Lee Underwood, Ricky Lewis, Cody White, and Collin Ambrose rounded out the top five.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Ricmond Raceway
Richmond, Kentucky
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Feature:
1. 52-Issac Chapple
2. 24L-Lee Underwood
3. 11-Ricky Lewis
4. 26W-Cody White
5. 36-Collin Ambrose
6. 18-Dallas Hewitt
7. 23S-Kyle Simon
8. 82-Mike Miller
9. 10-Sabin Bibent
10. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
11. 53-Steve Little
12. 9G-Cody Gardner
13. 78-Rob Caho
14. 5-Jesse Vermillion
15. 34-Parker Fredrickson
16. 92-Jacob Beck
17. 33-Jake Scott
18. 16-Jackson Slone
19. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
20. 33B-Tony Helton
21. 73-Blake Vermillion
22. 21B-Ryan Barr