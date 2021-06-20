Chapple Wins BOSS Feature at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Ken. (June 19, 2021) — Issac Chapple won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Lee Underwood, Ricky Lewis, Cody White, and Collin Ambrose rounded out the top five.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Ricmond Raceway

Richmond, Kentucky

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Feature:

1. 52-Issac Chapple

2. 24L-Lee Underwood

3. 11-Ricky Lewis

4. 26W-Cody White

5. 36-Collin Ambrose

6. 18-Dallas Hewitt

7. 23S-Kyle Simon

8. 82-Mike Miller

9. 10-Sabin Bibent

10. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

11. 53-Steve Little

12. 9G-Cody Gardner

13. 78-Rob Caho

14. 5-Jesse Vermillion

15. 34-Parker Fredrickson

16. 92-Jacob Beck

17. 33-Jake Scott

18. 16-Jackson Slone

19. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

20. 33B-Tony Helton

21. 73-Blake Vermillion

22. 21B-Ryan Barr