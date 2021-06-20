Chase Randall Takes Summer Nationals at KSP

From Darin Short

Kennedale TX (06/20/21) On a warm First-Day-of-Summer-eve, 16-year-old Chase Randall would pick up his first-ever Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series victory after several close calls in past Series events. This all took place at KENNEDALE SPEEDWAY PARK’s Summer Nationals in Kennedale, Texas on Saturday night June 19th.

Track dirt guru, Bo Rawdon, would spend days in advance prepping the racing surface due to the early season heat wave. And all that hard work paid off, as by the time the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series would fire up for the 25-lap feature event, the track was wide open, allowing for faster cars to advance their position – which is exactly what sprint car racing fans want to see.

And they would not be disappointed.

When the green flag dropped, Chase Randall would vault into to the lead, and would maintain about a 15-car length lead over 3rd place starter Michael Day and 6th place starter Casey Burkham.

The lead pack would encounter dense lapped traffic from lap 6 all the way until the end of the event – as it would go G, W, C: 25 laps non-stop.

The trio would throw huge haymakers across the wide expanses of KSP’s corners while they continued to place other drivers a lap down.

The groove was on the extreme high side (or as I say, ‘Ridin’ the Rail at Kennedale’), with the cushion built up literally a tire’s width wide about all the way around…and yet every driver was able to negotiate the tricky surface while racing was 2- and 3-wide all over the track the duration of the event.

And when the checkers fell, it was Chase Randall taking it first, with Michael Day 10 car lengths behind with Casey Burkham in tow. Randall would lap up to 8th place.

The massive and jubilant KSP crowd was thrilled to witness Chase take his first career ‘Bandits win – and they all knew that this notch in his belt is certain to be one of many more to come in this young racer’s career.

Thank you to the tireless efforts of the KSP crew for making the hot night and early starting times result in seemingly no effect on the dirt racing surface.

Great job to the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series staff as well, John Merrell, Will Eggimann, McKala Ridenour, Dawn Norris Davis and Joshua Gross! You are all as dedicated as it gets and your positive attitudes spread on to others!

Even with a total car count exceeding 100 in the pit area, the ‘Bandits feature concluded prior to 9:45pm.

The entire sprint car racing portion of the event was caution-free all night.

Thank you once again to the super-charged, and appreciative fans of KSP. They gave the ‘Bandits teams a roaring, waving send-off during their 4-wide parade lap.

The Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series returns to Kennedale Speedway Park on Saturday, September 25th.

To view a feature event video by Don Cook, please click here (and THANK YOU to Don for the service you provide the sport!): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3nE0mkM2bc

Next up for the series is the ‘Bandits “Muscling Up the Dirt” event at HOT Speedway this coming Friday, June 25th, benefitting MDA. Racing fires up at 8pm. Drivers meeting/draw cutoff is 6:30pm, with hot laps around 7:15pm.

Here’s the feature race results from the June 19, 2021 Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series Summer Nationals at Kennedale Speedway Park:

Finish Start # Competitor

1 1 9 Chase Randall

2 3 67 Michael Day

3 6 45B Casey Burkham

4 4 76 Zane Lawrence

5 5 74E Claud Estes III

6 10 26 Dalton Steed

7 9 72P Jason Howell

8 12 32 Corby Scherb

9 16 18 Logan Scherb

10 18 126 Jacob Harris

11 13 24 Tyler Harris

12 7 44 Gary Floyd

13 2 7 Jerrad Warhurst

14 8 33 Briley Stone

15 11 3D Jeff Day Jr.

16 15 $5 Emilee Lowry

17 19 5 Lucas Boxwell

18 17 41 Joshua Harner

19 14 B99 Blake Mallory