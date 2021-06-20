Kerry Madsen Joins Boss in Roaring to Knoxville Win

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 19, 2021) – Kerry Madsen followed his car owner, Tony Stewart, as a winner Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway. Stewart had won the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom main event earlier in the night. The St. Mary’s, New South Wales, Australia native’s win aboard the Tony Stewart Racing #14 was worth $4,000.

Brian Brown shot out to the lead on lap one of the 20-lap main event, but Madsen was hot on his heels, sliding in front to lead lap two. Don Droud Jr. was third, ahead of Lynton Jeffrey and Ayrton Gennetten.

By lap five, Madsen was in lapped traffic and his lead had grown to 2.7 seconds over Brown. Gennetten shot by Jeffrey into fourth on lap six. Things went clean and green, and Madsen’s lead had swelled to 3.7 second at the halfway point.

At that stage, the track began to change, taking some rubber. Brown found it first and reeled in the leader, closing to a 1.4 second gap with five to go.

It would not matter as Madsen would score his 24th career victory (12th on the all-time list) ahead of Brown, Droud, Gennetten and Jeffrey. Austin McCarl, Justin Henderson, Tasker Phillips, Chris Martin and Matt Juhl rounded out the top ten. Madsen set quick time over the 27-car field, and Austin McCarl, Tasker Phillips and Sawyer Phillips won the heats.

“The Knoxville track crew guys did a good job of getting the track turned around (after the SRX) and giving us a good track to race on,” said Madsen in Victory Lane. “I love these Ford engines. I’m just having a great time. This car with Ricky Warner wrenching it is such a fun car to drive. (Stewart) did remind me that a win was expected. When you have a car that good, you don’t have much pressure…you just drive it hard and see what it’s got.”

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 14, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (9), 17.006; 2. 1M, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (23), 17.091; 3. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (1), 17.243; 4. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (16), 17.277; 5. 83, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (19), 17.516; 6. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (18), 17.550; 7. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (12), 17.573; 8. 2KS, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (14), 17.593; 9. 11, Roger Crockett, Broken Arrow, OK (22), 17.629; 10. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (7), 17.650; 11. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (26), 17.780; 12. 18R, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (5), 17.797; 13. 83A, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (17), 17.822; 14. 5, Presley Truedson, Kennedy, MN (13), 17.831; 15. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (21), 17.858; 16. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (3), 17.873; 17. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (24), 17.914; 18. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (11), 18.014; 19. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (10), 18.052; 20. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (15), 18.184; 21. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (2), 18.225; 22. 35L, Cody Ledger, Omaha, NE (6), 18.502; 23. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (27), 18.533; 24. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (25), 18.738; 25. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (20), NT; 26. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (4), NT; 27. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (8), NT.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:09.2: 1. Austin McCarl (1); 2. Justin Henderson (3); 3. Kerry Madsen (6); 4. Brian Brown (5); 5. Riley Goodno (9); 6. Austin Miller (2); 7. AJ Moeller (4); 8. Garet Williamson (7); 9. Cody Ledger (8)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.7: 1. Tasker Phillips (1); 2. Terry McCarl (3); 3. Presley Truedson (2); 4. Matt Juhl (4); 5. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 6. Don Droud Jr. (6); 7. Ben Brown (8); 8. Joe Simbro (7) DNS – Carson McCarl

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:20.2: 1. Sawyer Phillips (1); 2. Ayrton Gennetten (6); 3. Davey Heskin (7); 4. Clint Garner (2); 5. Roger Crockett (4); 6. Chris Martin (5); 7. Ryan Roberts (3); 8. Bobby Mincer (8) DNS – McKenna Haase

A main (started), 20 Laps, 6:01.5: 1. Kerry Madsen (4); 2. Brian Brown (2); 3. Don Droud Jr. (1); 4. Ayrton Gennetten (3); 5. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 6. Austin McCarl (10); 7. Justin Henderson (6); 8. Tasker Phillips (12); 9. Chris Martin (9); 10. Matt Juhl (7); 11. Terry McCarl (8); 12. Roger Crockett (11); 13. Davey Heskin (17); 14. Sawyer Phillips (13); 15. AJ Moeller (14); 16. Riley Goodno (20); 17. Ryan Roberts (19); 18. Presley Truedson (15); 19. Clint Garner (16); 20. Austin Miller (18); 21. Ben Brown (22); 22. Joe Simbro (21); 23. Bobby Mincer (23); 24. Cody Ledger (24) DNS – Garet Williamson, Carson McCarl, McKenna Haase. Lap Leaders: Brown 1, K. Madsen 2-20. Hard-charger: A. McCarl.