McCune Outlasts Rain Delay to Win Feature at M-40

JOENS, Mich. (June 19, 2021) — Jimmy McCune won the Must See Racing sprint car series feature Saturday at M-40 Speedway following a rain delay. Charlie Schultz, Jason Blonde, Jeff Bloom, and Jacob Dolinar rounded out the top five.

Must See Racing

M-40 Speedway

Jones, Michigan

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Feature:

Feature:

1. 88-Jimmy McCune

2. 9S-Charlie Schultz

3. 99-Jason Blonde

4. 26-Jeff Bloom

5. 48-Jacob Dolinar

6. 12-Dylan Watson

7. 85-Ricky Holley

8. 44-Teddy Alberts

9. 2-Todd McQuillan

10. 90-Joshua Sexton

11. 72S-Joe Speakman

12. 18-A.J. Lesieski

13. 7-Tom Jewell