McDermand Extends Point Lead with Sycamore Sweep

By Quinn McCabe

June 19, Sycamore, IL– Chase McDermand swept the Badger Midget Series event at Sycamore Speedway on Saturday, June 19 by setting fast time, winning his heat, and taking home the A-main victory. McDermand extended his point lead to 139 points over second-place Zach Boden.

Preliminary race winners for the night were Dan Kleven in the Last Chance Qualifier, Adam Taylor, and McDermand in the Heat Races.

For the second time in 2021, the Sycamore Speedway packed the grandstands for a Badger Midget Series event. The A-Main started with Kyle Koch and RJ Corson leading the field to green. On the first lap, Andy Baugh worked his way past Kyle Koch coming to the line to lead the first circuit from the third starting position. Baugh held onto the lead until lap seven when Adam Taylor passed Baugh on the inside heading into turn three. While Baugh and Taylor were battling McDermand was making his way from the eighth starting position. McDermand was running the low side while the lead duo was running the cushion. On lap 16 McDermand passed Taylor with a slide job for the lead. Taylor’s car stalled just after McDermand passed him for the lead causing the event’s only caution. An intense battle for second developed on the restart between Ray Seach and Baugh. The two ran wheel to wheel several times but Baugh would hold on. McDermand never relinquished the lead pulling away from the field to take the win by 3.194 seconds over Baugh, Seach, Lamont Critchett, and Mike Stroik rounding out the top five. Jake Dohner wins the Howard Law Cash Draw, and Jeff Zelinski takes home the Hard Charger Award.

Badger Midgets 22 Entries

Lap Leaders Andy Baugh 1-8, Adam Taylor 9-16, Case McDermand 17-25

A Feature 25 Laps | 11:21.839 1. 40-Chase McDermand[8]; 2. 6B-Andy Baugh[3]; 3. 31B-Ray Seach[9]; 4. 14-Lamont Critchett[13]; 5. 9S-Mike Stroik[11]; 6. 15Z-Jeff Zelinski[20]; 7. 15C-RJ Corson[2]; 8. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[4]; 9. 19E-Daltyn England[5]; 10. 10-Denny Smith[12]; 11. 71-Kyle Koch[1]; 12. 87-Jake Dohner[16]; 13. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[14]; 14. 59-John Smith[10]; 15. 29-Harrison Kleven[17]; 16. 31-Shay Sassano[18]; 17. 98-Jordan Nelson[21]; 18. 5X-Adam Taylor[6]; 19. 92-Dan Kleven[15]; 20. 2-Kyle Stark[7]; 21. (DNS) 51-Zach Boden; 22. (DNS) 11T-Tyler Baran

Non Qualifier 8 Laps | 02:46.000 | Madison Extinguisher Service 1. 92-Dan Kleven[1]; 2. 87-Jake Dohner[2]; 3. 29-Harrison Kleven[4]; 4. 31-Shay Sassano[3]; 5. 11T-Tyler Baran[6]; 6. (DNS) 51-Zach Boden; 7. (DNS) 15Z-Jeff Zelinski; 8. (DNS) 98-Jordan Nelson

Heat 1 8 Laps | 02:46.000 | Auto Meter 1. 5X-Adam Taylor[6]; 2. 6B-Andy Baugh[4]; 3. 59-John Smith[1]; 4. 19E-Daltyn England[5]; 5. 71-Kyle Koch[2]; 6. 10-Denny Smith[3]; 7. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 02:44.000 | Simpson 1. 40-Chase McDermand[7]; 2. 2-Kyle Stark[6]; 3. 15C-RJ Corson[3]; 4. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[4]; 5. 31B-Ray Seach[1]; 6. 9S-Mike Stroik[2]; 7. 14-Lamont Critchett[5]

Qualifying | Schoenfeld 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 15.682[20]; 2. 21K-Kurt Mayhew, 16.210[4]; 3. 2-Kyle Stark, 16.260[6]; 4. 5X-Adam Taylor, 16.412[15]; 5. 14-Lamont Critchett, 16.549[18]; 6. 19E-Daltyn England, 16.680[11]; 7. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr, 16.712[12]; 8. 6B-Andy Baugh, 16.738[10]; 9. 15C-RJ Corson, 16.746[5]; 10. 10-Denny Smith, 16.800[2]; 11. 9S-Mike Stroik, 16.937[17]; 12. 71-Kyle Koch, 16.942[14]; 13. 31B-Ray Seach, 17.018[16]; 14. 59-John Smith, 17.170[7]; 15. 29-Harrison Kleven, 17.477[9]; 16. 31-Shay Sassano, 17.614[13]; 17. 87-Jake Dohner, 17.725[19]; 18. 92-Dan Kleven, 17.762[21]; 19. 98-Jordan Nelson, 22.000[3]; 20. 15Z-Jeff Zelinski, 22.000[8]; 21. 11T-Tyler Baran, 22.000[1]; 22. 51-Zach Boden, 22.000[22]