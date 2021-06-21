Wlliams Grove Opens Speedweek With Brown Tribute Race Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The 31st annual Pennsylvania Speedweek series will get started in fine fashion coming up on Friday night, June 25 at Williams Grove Speedway when the track hosts the Davey Brown Tribute Race in honor of the legendary, Hall of Fame mechanic.

Friday’s action will begin with time trials at 7:30 pm.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints are also on the racing card.

Part of the 2021 Hoosier Diamond Series at the track, the Davey Brown Tribute Speedweek opener will go 25 laps in distance and pay $6,000 to the winner out of a total purse worth more than $26,000.

Speedweek fans will get the chance to celebrate the life and racing career of Dave Brown Sr. prior to the nights racing events during a pre-race meet and greet and live broadcast in the infield beginning at 5:45.

Several Brown drivers including Cris Eash, Billy Pauch Sr., Lynn Paxton, Lance Dewease, Don Kreitz Jr. and brothers PJ and James Chesson will gather to honor Brown.

In addition, former sprint car driver, author and television commentator Brad Doty of Apple Creek, Ohio, will be on hand for a special appearance.

Doty will be on hand along with his popular Bower’s Coal No. 28D sprint car to meet and greet fans while also offering Doty merchandise including his book, “Still Wide Open.”

The current point leader at Williams Grove Speedway with Brown as his mechanic, Lance Dewease of Fayetteville scored the speedweek opener at the oval last season.

Adult general admission for June 25 is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Williams Grove Speedway will host the crown jewel of speedweek, the 33rd annual RHI Magnesita Mitch Smith Memorial on Friday, July 2, also a Diamond Series event.

The July 2 Mitch Smith Memorial, still the richest race run during sprint speedweek, will post a total purse of some $40,000 including $15,000 for the winner of the 30-lap affair as presented by RHI Magnesita.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.