Tight Point Battle at The Top as The Patriots Head East to The Fonda Speedway This Saturday

By Paul Harkenrider

(Fonda, NY) Through five races in 2021, the quest for a Patriot Sprint Tour championship has been declared between Davie Franek and Jordan Thomas. Just one point separates these two drivers after five events with the next one happening this Saturday at the famed Fonda Speedway. (June 26)

Franek opened the season with a win at the Outlaw Speedway in an exciting A Main event beating Thomas who finished in the runner up spot. Franek also has a podium finish at the Woodhull Raceway. Franek however has had a couple nights off the podium at tracks like Waynesfield, Penn Can and Selinsgrove.

Thomas has no wins in PST competition this season but has remained consistent through five races with podium finishes at Outlaw and Penn Can. He also has received second place Patriot points at Waynesfield and Selinsgrove.

Heading into this Saturday shows an advantage to Davie Franek who is a former winner at Fonda Speedway in 2016. However, in 2019, Thomas had two consecutive runners up finishes in PST events and has led several laps at the fast half mile.

This will be the sixth ever appearance for the Patriot Sprint Tour at the Fonda Speedway. Past winners include Stewart Friesen, Davie Franek, Jared Zimbardi and it was also the home for two first time PST winners in Josh Pienazek and Quebec driver Jordan Poirier back in 2019.

Saturday’s race will pay tribute to Earl Halaquist, a sprint car champion from nearby Sidney, NY who won six championships with the United Racing Club from 1962 to 1969. Prior to his passing in 2001, Halaquist was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Iowa in the year 2000. This will be the 18th annual Earl Halaquist memorial.

There will be lap sponsorships for the 25 lap A Main. Those interested in sponsoring a lap may contact Thomas Schmeh.

For more information prior to Saturday’s race, please be sure to log on to patriotsprinttour.com and to connect with PST Social on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram by following @PatriotSprints.