SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY & CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOLD 75th ANNIVERSARY REDEDICATION CEREMONY TUESDAY AFTERNOON

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Rain on Tuesday abated just in time for nearly 50 guests to attend Selinsgrove Speedway’s 75th Anniversary Rededication Ceremony with the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce at noon.

Speedway officials welcomed chamber members; township, borough, fair board and DH&L Fire Co. officials; track sponsors; and other dignitaries to the Snyder County half-mile oval.

Track General Manager Steve Inch delivered a historical perspective on the track from the speedway’s iconic covered grandstand. Inch was then joined by speedway partners Mike Heffner and Brian Scandle for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the speedway’s rich past and promising future.

Guests were treated to lunch at the track followed by a 75th anniversary-themed cake courtesy of the Middleburg IGA. A race car display featuring Blane Heimbach’s No. 12 410 sprint car, Mark Smith’s No. 1 360 sprint car, Nathan Long’s No. 63 super late model, and Ken Duke’s No. 67 305 sprint car was also part of Tuesday’s presentation.

The speedway will host a special 75th Anniversary Race at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, the actual anniversary date of the first race in 1946, featuring the 410 sprint cars, super late models, and a professional fireworks display. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY: A Motorsports Tradition for Generations

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports’ most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.