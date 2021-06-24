Enticing Payouts, Bonus Money and Entertainment Options Highlight AGCO Jackson Nationals This Week at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 23, 2021) – All eyes will be on Aaron Reutzel this weekend as he has a chance to garner a six-figure bonus.

Reutzel captured the inaugural $30,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s 50 on Tuesday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., during the midpoint of THE SHOWDOWN. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory gives Reutzel an opportunity to score a $100,000 bonus if he wins the 43 rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals finale this Saturday at Jackson Motorplex.

The event, which has quickly turned into a crown jewel in sprint car racing, showcases $10,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start preliminary nights on Thursday and Friday prior to the $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday. That will be the best-paying World of Outlaws feature so far this year.

If Reutzel wins on Saturday he takes home a whopping $180,000 for his success this week.

It won’t be an easy task as drivers will accumulate points every time he or she competes on the track except the dash. The top four in event points after the two preliminary nights will be locked into a special King of the Hill. The four qualifier winners on Saturday will join them to determine the first four rows of the main event. The remaining feature positions will be filled by top-three finishers in the qualifiers as well as the top four in the B Main.

The event point format is 100 points for quick time during qualifying with each position dropping one point. Heat race winners receive 100 points with each position dropping five points. Each feature offers points with the A Main awarding 250 points to the winner and dropping by three points per position.

A stout field of competitors is expected to converge upon Jackson Motorplex this week, including Reutzel, 2017 and 2019 AGCO Jackson Nationals champion Brad Sweet, 2018 event winner Donny Schatz and defending champion Logan Schuchart among dozens of others.

The pits open at 2 p.m. and the main gates at 4 p.m. each night during the AGCO Jackson Nationals. Racing is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Advanced tickets for the AGCO Jackson Nationals, including discounted specials, are available at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

Additional entertainment off the track this week includes:

A hauler parade throughout Downtown Jackson starts Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. Fan Fest takes place behind the grandstands with sprint cars on display, free merchandise for children, a burger and brat feed, and Hicktown Mafia playing in the beer garden from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

MRN’s Winged Nation will air a live show featuring driver interviews from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

There will be a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Fairgrounds Blue Building. City-wide garage sales will take place both days along with a craft/vender fair from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the National Guard Armory.

The AGCO Open House is inside the Intivity Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday with driver interviews from MRN’s Erin Evernham and Ashley Stremme.

Friday will conclude with the Jeremy DeWall Band playing after the races on the Miller Stage.

A 5K run/walk starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

THE SHOWDOWN: Thursday through Saturday for the 43rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Tri-State Late Models and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .