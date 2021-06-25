Bandits “Muscling In The Dirt” for MDA at HOT Speedway Tonight

From Darin Short

Garland TX (06/25/21) Racing fans will be treated to a huge night of outlaw sprint car racing when the touring teams of the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series(SM) return to HOT Speedway (Heart O’ Texas) *TONIGHT* Friday, June 25th at 8pm during MDA Muscling in the Dirt Night. The ‘Bandits are presented in part by Smiley’s Racing Products, Griffith Truck & Equipment and The Peterson Agencies.

:30 ‘Bandits HOT 5/14 Race Rewind: With ‘Chamber of Commerce’ weather conditions in place, and 30 teams signed in, a rematch of the March ‘Bandits event was anticipated, as all eyes in the stands were focused on Chase Randall and Channin Tankersley who would line up first and third in the feature event. Yet, when the green flag flew for the 25-lapper, it would be Dalton Steed vaulting out to lead for the first nine circuits, with Randall and Tankersley battling it out for the runner up position. Shortly after Tankersley would take command of the 2nd position, disaster would strike for the Houston-area racer after contact with Junior Jenkins, sidelining them both for the evening. Meanwhile, 7th place starter Marcus Thomas would emerge on the restart in 3rd place. On the restart, Steed would resume the lead with Thomas in tow, and a brief battle would take place between the two with Thomas taking over the point position. Fourth-place starter Austin Mundie would briefly take over 2nd place, with Steed battling back; with the top three finishers being Thomas, Steed and Mundie. Yet another exciting and unpredictable night of ‘Bandits racing!

The Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series is a division of Sprint Car Bandits® and strives to help create and deliver high quality and sustainable winged outlaw sprint car racing. Visit www.2021BOSS.com for more series information, rules and registration forms.

TRACK INFO: Heart O’ Texas Speedway’s website is www.HOTSpeedway.com and their address is 784 N McLennan Drive Waco, TX 76640 (just north of town right off of I-35); track phone is 254-829-2294. Hot laps will fire up around 7:30pm on Friday June 25th with green flag racing action around 8pm.

RACING TEAMS: all Bandits Outlaw Sprint Car teams that sign in will draw for heat race starting positions, regardless of their engine C.I. displacement, and will receive passing points to determine their straight-up from points feature race starting position. All drivers make sure to read the posted rules at the series website prior to heading to the track. Mandatory drivers meeting and draw cut-off is at 6:30pm. Hot laps are slated for 7:15 with racing at 8pm. No mufflers required at HOT.

The following posted SCB purse and rules are in effect, which in 2021 is as follows: $2,000 – 1,000 – 600 – 500 – 400 – 390 – 380 – 370 – 360 – 350 – 340 – 330 – 320 – 310 – 300…15th to 24th (HOT pays up to 24 starters). All non-qualifiers or non-starters will each receive $100. As in previous years, there is no entry fee, no series membership fee and a $20 nightly draw fee. Drivers should go to www.sprintcarbandits.com/rules prior to arrival for complete rules and procedures information. No mufflers required at HOT.

Details of the $500 www.KoolTrikes.com “Last Lap Pass For The Win” Award: If a driver passes the lead car on the last lap of the A-feature event – and takes the win – that driver will win a $500 bonus from Kool Trikes of Clarksville, Texas! Bonus details: for example, if car number 1 is scored the leader at the end of lap 24, and if car number 2 passes car number 1 on that final lap and takes the win, car number 2 wins the bonus. There has to be pass for the lead on the 25th lap, and the lap 24 and lap 25 scored leaders must be different for the award to be won. Kool Trikes is the premier manufacturer of independent suspension trike conversion kits for all Harley Davidson motorcycles including the Tri Glide.

We look forward to seeing you *TONIGHT* FRIDAY June 25th when the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series will set HOT Speedway ablaze with high-powered winged outlaw sprint cars battling on the racy ¼ mile oval for the third time in 2021!

At the time of writing, here’s the next round of ‘Bandits events (after 6/25):

Saturday July 3 – 82 Speedway

Sunday July 4 – LoneStar Speedway

~ Bandits Summer Break Until 9/17 ~