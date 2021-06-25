Crabtree Right Place at the Right Time for Atomic Speedway Victory

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (June 25, 2021) — Kory Crabtree was in the right position to take advantage of Cole Duncan and Hunter Schuerenberg crashing while racing for the lead on the final lap to take the victory with the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Friday night at Atomic Speedway. Duncan brushed the wall between turns one and two with four laps to go and allowed Schuerenberg to close. After Schuerenberg pulled a slide job on Duncan the duo raned into turn three on the final lap, making contact with Duncan hitting the wall and turning over while Schuerenberg spun to a stop.
Crabtree was running third at the time and held the lead during a green-white-checkered finish for the win. Tyler Street, Mitch Harble, Andre Layfield, and Keith Baxter rounded out the top five.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Friday, June 25, 2021
Qualifying:
1. 22-Cole Duncan, 11.754
2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.862
3. 15-Bobby Mincer, 11.878
4. 18J-Trey Jacobs, 12.110
5. 83X-Nate Reeser, 12.113
6. 3C-Cale Conley, 12.116
7. 4X-Cale Stinson, 12.128
8. 4*-Tyler Street, 12.209
9. 15-Mitch Harble, 12.259
10. 11C-Kory Crabtree, 12.264
11. 5J-Jake Hesson, 12.369
12. 42-Chris Garnes, 12.507
13. 12-Corbin Gurley, 12.633
14. 9-Lance Webb, 12.656
15. 1-Jamie Meyers, 12.699
16. 1MC-Wayne McPeak, 12.716
17. 8D-Josh Davis, 12.730
18. 40-Mark Imler, 12.799
19. 22-Andre Layfield, 12.822
20. 19J-Justin Clark, 13.011
21. 7A-Dave Dickson, 13.117
22. 99-Ryan Myers, 13.284
23. 22-Conner Leoffler, 13.468
24. 44-Charlie Vest, 13.733
25. 1B-Keith Baxter, NT
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):
1. 22-Cole Duncan
2. 83X-Nate Reeser
3. 15-Mitch Harble
4. 8D-Josh Davis
5. 19J-Justin Clark
6. 44-Charlie Vest
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):
1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
2. 11C-Kory Crabtree
3. 3C-Cale Conley
4. 9-Lance Webb
5. 40-Mark Imler
6. 1B-Keith Baxter
7. 7A-Dave Dickson
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):
1. 3J-Trey Jacobs
2. 4*-Tyler Street
3. 42-Chris Garnes
4. 1MC-Wayne McPeak
5. 15-Bobby Mincer
6. 22-Conner Leoffler
Feature (25 Laps):
1. 11C-Kory Crabtree
2. 4*-Tyler Street
3. 15-Mitch Harble
4. 22-Andre Layfield
5. 1B-Keith Baxter
6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
7. 1-Jamie Meyers
8. 19J-Justin Clark
9. 9-Lance Webb
10. 8D-Josh Davis
11. 22-Cole Duncan
12. 5J-Jake Hesson
13. 22-Connor Leoffler
14. 40-Mark Imler
15. 7A-Dave Dickson
16. 3C-Cale Conley
17. 42-Chris Garnes
18. 4x-Cale Stinson
19. 1MC-Wayne McPeek
20. 44-Charlie Vest
21. 83X-Nate Reeser
22. A79-Brandon Wimmer
23. 3J-Trey Jacobs
24. 15-Bobby Mincer