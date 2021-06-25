Crabtree Right Place at the Right Time for Atomic Speedway Victory

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (June 25, 2021) — Kory Crabtree was in the right position to take advantage of Cole Duncan and Hunter Schuerenberg crashing while racing for the lead on the final lap to take the victory with the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Friday night at Atomic Speedway. Duncan brushed the wall between turns one and two with four laps to go and allowed Schuerenberg to close. After Schuerenberg pulled a slide job on Duncan the duo raned into turn three on the final lap, making contact with Duncan hitting the wall and turning over while Schuerenberg spun to a stop.

Crabtree was running third at the time and held the lead during a green-white-checkered finish for the win. Tyler Street, Mitch Harble, Andre Layfield, and Keith Baxter rounded out the top five.

Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Friday, June 25, 2021

Qualifying:

1. 22-Cole Duncan, 11.754

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.862

3. 15-Bobby Mincer, 11.878

4. 18J-Trey Jacobs, 12.110

5. 83X-Nate Reeser, 12.113

6. 3C-Cale Conley, 12.116

7. 4X-Cale Stinson, 12.128

8. 4*-Tyler Street, 12.209

9. 15-Mitch Harble, 12.259

10. 11C-Kory Crabtree, 12.264

11. 5J-Jake Hesson, 12.369

12. 42-Chris Garnes, 12.507

13. 12-Corbin Gurley, 12.633

14. 9-Lance Webb, 12.656

15. 1-Jamie Meyers, 12.699

16. 1MC-Wayne McPeak, 12.716

17. 8D-Josh Davis, 12.730

18. 40-Mark Imler, 12.799

19. 22-Andre Layfield, 12.822

20. 19J-Justin Clark, 13.011

21. 7A-Dave Dickson, 13.117

22. 99-Ryan Myers, 13.284

23. 22-Conner Leoffler, 13.468

24. 44-Charlie Vest, 13.733

25. 1B-Keith Baxter, NT

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 22-Cole Duncan

2. 83X-Nate Reeser

3. 15-Mitch Harble

4. 8D-Josh Davis

5. 19J-Justin Clark

6. 44-Charlie Vest

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

2. 11C-Kory Crabtree

3. 3C-Cale Conley

4. 9-Lance Webb

5. 40-Mark Imler

6. 1B-Keith Baxter

7. 7A-Dave Dickson

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs

2. 4*-Tyler Street

3. 42-Chris Garnes

4. 1MC-Wayne McPeak

5. 15-Bobby Mincer

6. 22-Conner Leoffler

Feature (25 Laps):

1. 11C-Kory Crabtree

2. 4*-Tyler Street

3. 15-Mitch Harble

4. 22-Andre Layfield

5. 1B-Keith Baxter

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

7. 1-Jamie Meyers

8. 19J-Justin Clark

9. 9-Lance Webb

10. 8D-Josh Davis

11. 22-Cole Duncan

12. 5J-Jake Hesson

13. 22-Connor Leoffler

14. 40-Mark Imler

15. 7A-Dave Dickson

16. 3C-Cale Conley

17. 42-Chris Garnes

18. 4x-Cale Stinson

19. 1MC-Wayne McPeek

20. 44-Charlie Vest

21. 83X-Nate Reeser

22. A79-Brandon Wimmer

23. 3J-Trey Jacobs

24. 15-Bobby Mincer