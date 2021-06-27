Tim Crawley Captures ASCS Mid-South Win at Diamond Park Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (June 26, 2021) – Getting his seventh career victory with the ASCS Mid-South Region, Tim Crawley rolled into Victory Lane Saturday night at Diamond Park Speedway.

Leading start to finish at the three-eighths-mile oval, the No. 1x was trailed to the finish by Coty Adams with Zach Pringle on the final podium step. Landon Crawley moved up four spots to fourth, with Paxton Gregory fifth.

Joseph Miller, Kevin Hinkle, Michael Vaculik, Jason Long, and Brandon Hinkle completed the top ten.

The ASCS Mid-South Region goes green again with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps and American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products on Saturday, July 3 at Monette Motor Speedway.

ASCS Mid-South Region

Diamond Park Speedway

Murfreesboro, Arkansas

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley[1]

2. 16-Coty Adams[4]

3. 3G-Paxton Gregory[2]

4. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[3]

5. 30-Joseph Miller[6]

6. 19J-Jason Long[5]

7. 27J-Joe Poe JR[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Zach Pringle[1]

2. 187-Landon Crawley[2]

3. 9-Josh McCord[5]

4. 12T-Brandon Hinkle[6]

5. 0-Mike Baculik[3]

6. 69-Jamey Mooney[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]

2. 16-Coty Adams[1]

3. 91-Zach Pringle[3]

4. 187-Landon Crawley[8]

5. 3G-Paxton Gregory[5]

6. 30-Joseph Miller[6]

7. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[9]

8. 0-Mike Baculik[11]

9. 19J-Jason Long[12]

10. 12T-Brandon Hinkle[7]

11. 9-Josh McCord[4]

12. 27J-Joe Poe JR[10]

13. 69-Jamey Mooney[13]