Wallace Wins at Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (June 26, 2021) — Billy Wallace won the winged 360 sprint car feature Saturday at Marysville Raceway. Wallace started on the front row and led every lap. Bobby Butler, Korey Lovell, Angelo Cornet, and Williams Fielding rounded out the top five.
Marysville Raceway
Marysville, California
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 6W-Billy Wallace
2. 57B-Bobby Butler
3. 71L-Korey Lovell
4. 55A-Angelo Cornet
5. 8-William Fielding
6. 12P-Steel Powell
7. 81-Kevin Lovell
8. 49-Mike Monahan
9. 12J-John Clark
10. 21-Drake Standley
11. 8JR-Brian McGahan
12. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.
13. 61-Malorie Mcgahan
14. 71W-Mike Wasina
15. 18P-Jack Phillips
16. 7B-Brent Bjork
17. 31-James Taylor
18. 55D-Dawson Hammes
Winged Crate Sprint Cars
1. XX-Brett Youngman
2. 32-Cameron Haney Jr.
3. 5V-Wyatt Vanlare
4. 101-David Sims
5. 35-Mike Ballantine
6. 9-Dusty Barton
7. 95-Spencer Slocum
8. 21-Kelly Hicks
9. 17-Mike Hall
DQ: 86-Chad Thompson