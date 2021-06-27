Wallace Wins at Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (June 26, 2021) — Billy Wallace won the winged 360 sprint car feature Saturday at Marysville Raceway. Wallace started on the front row and led every lap. Bobby Butler, Korey Lovell, Angelo Cornet, and Williams Fielding rounded out the top five.

Marysville Raceway

Marysville, California

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 6W-Billy Wallace

2. 57B-Bobby Butler

3. 71L-Korey Lovell

4. 55A-Angelo Cornet

5. 8-William Fielding

6. 12P-Steel Powell

7. 81-Kevin Lovell

8. 49-Mike Monahan

9. 12J-John Clark

10. 21-Drake Standley

11. 8JR-Brian McGahan

12. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.

13. 61-Malorie Mcgahan

14. 71W-Mike Wasina

15. 18P-Jack Phillips

16. 7B-Brent Bjork

17. 31-James Taylor

18. 55D-Dawson Hammes

Winged Crate Sprint Cars

1. XX-Brett Youngman

2. 32-Cameron Haney Jr.

3. 5V-Wyatt Vanlare

4. 101-David Sims

5. 35-Mike Ballantine

6. 9-Dusty Barton

7. 95-Spencer Slocum

8. 21-Kelly Hicks

9. 17-Mike Hall

DQ: 86-Chad Thompson