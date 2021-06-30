Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series to Light Up LoneStar Speedway’s ‘Fireworks Spectacular 25’

From Darin Short

Garland TX (06/29/21) Winged outlaw sprint car racing fans are going to be in for a wild night of action and excitement when the touring teams of the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series(SM) light up the high banks of LoneStar Speedway (LSS) on SUNDAY, July 4th at 8pm with the running of the Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, Griffith Truck & Equipment and The Peterson Agencies/Globe Life. This is the only scheduled date for the ‘Bandits at LSS in 2021, so don’t miss out! The ‘Bandits event pays $2,000 to win and down to $300 for to start the feature (details below).

Fans can expect a talent-filled field of Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series drivers plus the LSS divisions will be in competition, including the high-powered Modifieds, Limited Modifieds, FWD 4-Cylinders and Factory Stocks. The ‘Bandits will be the second or third division out in feature running order.

This event is part of a big ‘Bandits double-header weekend that includes 82 Speedway the previous night. Then the ‘Bandits teams will go into Summer Break time after the July 4th event until it fires back up in mid-September with the running of the Razorback Outlaw Nationals.

On Sunday July 4th, the pit area will open by 4pm with the grandstand area open by 6pm. Draw cut-off and mandatory drivers meeting for the ‘Bandits teams will be at 6:30pm. Hot laps will take place at 7:30pm with racing to fire up around 8pm. Race teams can enter the pits any time on Sunday afternoon.

The Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series is a division of Sprint Car Bandits® and strives to help create and deliver high quality and sustainable winged outlaw sprint car racing. Visit www.2021BOSS.com for more series information, rules and mandatory annual driver registration forms.

LoneStar Speedway is located at 3131 FM 1252 Kilgore, TX 75662, Track Phone on race day is: (903)-986-9731. Specifically, if you are on I-20 (either direction) take Exit 583 and head north to the 4-way stop light (about 1/2 mile). Go east (right) about 1 mile and you will see the track entrance on the south (right) side of the road. The web address is www.LoneStarSpeedway.com or search Facebook by entering: “LoneStar Speedway.” Adult GA to this event is $20, with Seniors/Military $15, Ages 6-11 are $5; while Pit Passes are $35.

SPRINT CAR TEAMS: all Bandits Outlaw Sprint Car teams that sign in will draw for heat race starting positions, regardless of their engine C.I. displacement, and will receive passing points to determine their straight-up from points feature race starting position. All drivers make sure to read the posted rules at the series website prior to heading to the track. Mandatory drivers meeting and draw cut-off is at 6:30pm. Here is your registration link for THIS SUNDAY’S ‘Bandits Outlaw Fireworks Spectacular’ event at LoneStar Speedway: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1500/registrations/4090 Sprint car registration is free, but required, so we can get your transponder info pre-loaded and let the fans know you are coming.

The standard posted ‘Bandits purse and rules are in effect, which in 2021 is as follows: $2,000 – 1,000 – 600 – 500 – 400 – 390 – 380 – 370 – 360 – 350 – 340 – 330 – 320 – 310 – 300…15th to 20th. All non-qualifiers or non-starters will each receive $100. As in previous years, there is no entry fee, no series membership fee and a $20 nightly draw fee. Drivers should go to www.2021BOSS.com prior to arrival for complete rules, purse and procedures information.

Details of the $500 www.KoolTrikes.com “Last Lap Pass For The Win” Award: If a driver passes the lead car on the last lap of the A-feature event – and takes the win – that driver will win a $500 bonus from Kool Trikes of Clarksville, Texas! Bonus details: for example, if car number 1 is scored the leader at the end of lap 24, and if car number 2 passes car number 1 on that final lap and takes the win, car number 2 wins the bonus. There has to be pass for the lead on the 25th lap, and the lap 24 and lap 25 scored leaders must be different for the award to be won. Kool Trikes is the premier manufacturer of independent suspension trike conversion kits for all Harley Davidson motorcycles including the Tri Glide.

Click www.2021BOSS.com for the latest in series news and where the tour is headed to next. You can also reach the SCB on Facebook, at www.Facebook.com/BanditsOutlawSprintSeries.

We look forward to seeing you on Sunday July 4th at 7:30pm (hot laps) when the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series will make the ground rumble and the dirt fly with high-powered winged outlaw sprint cars battling on the ultra-racy 1/3 mile LSS oval for the only scheduled LoneStar visit of 2021!