Callie’s Performance Products continues support of Attica with C-main sponsorship of Brad Doty Classic

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – ATTICA, Ohio – Callies Performance Products is back with for the 33rd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics as the C-main sponsor. The Brad Doty Classic will take place at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 13.

This year will mark the 16th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 24 different winners in the 30 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). “Young Money” Kyle Larson of Elk Grove, California added the 2020 Brad Doty Classic victory to his incredible 2020 season. In fact, the Brad Doty Classic was his 22nd overall win at that point of the racing year. It was a dominating performance as he led all 40 laps.

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.

Headquartered in Fostoria, Ohio – not far from Attica Raceway Park – Callies Performance Products specializes in the best designed, highest quality crankshafts, connecting rods and camshaft cores available on the market. Callies is also the sponsor of the weekly 410 sprint division at Attica Raceway Park

“Callies has been a supporter of our race for several years and we are very thankful for their continued involvement. Not only do some of the best engine builders in the business use Callies’ products but so do many racers and hot rodders who build their own engines,” Doty continued.

About Callies Performance Products

Callies Performance Products began manufacturing high performance crankshafts in 1989. With many years of engineering and employee experience, Callies has grown to be the industry leader for innovative product design. Callies takes pride in staying ahead of the competition with the latest high tech design and manufacturing advantages. By utilizing the latest in computer aided solid modeling and CNC machining centers, Callies is able to offer the best designed, highest quality crankshafts, connecting rods, and camshaft cores available on the market today.

At the heart of Callies Commitment to excellence is one of the most experienced sales teams in the industry. Up-to-date information on the latest products and innovations is available to Callies’ customers through their expert sales staff. Information shared between sales, engineering and manufacturing personnel on a daily basis creates company-wide continuity that ensures Callies maintains a focus on developing products to meet the needs of a wide variety of customers. Callies is also looking for additional team members. If you want to be part of the team at Callies, visit Callies Performance Products online at www.Callies.com!

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson