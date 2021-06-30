Sooner Sprints stop at Crawford County Speedway Saturday

by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (June 28, 2021) – The new Sooner Sprint Series is back in action this weekend with a visit to Crawford County Speedway in Van Buren, Arkansas on Saturday, July 3.

Sprint cars have not set foot on the Crawford County quarter mile in quite some time and interest is running high for the event.

With three Sooner Series events in the books three different winners have emerged. Danny Smith of Sand Springs won the season opener at Monarch Motor Speedway while veteran Lloyd Clevenger picked up a win at Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada. The last show at Enid Speedway was won by Sheldon Barksdale.

Saturday’s Sooner Series feature will pay $1,000 to the winner and $200-to-start. Passing points will determine the feature lineup with the top 6 drivers re-drawing for their starting positions.

A Mods, B Mods, Stock Car, Pure Stock, and Mini Stocks will run as support classes for the Sooner Sprints. A fireworks display will top off the nights program.

Grandstands open at 6 p.m. Drivers meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7:30 and racing begins at 8. Grandstand admission is $15, kids 12 and under with adult $12. Seniors 62 and up $8. All military past and present FREE.