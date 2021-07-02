SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY’S 75th ANNIVERSARY FIRECRACKER MONTH OF JULY KICKS OFF THIS SUNDAY WITH PA SPEEDWEEK!

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – With the halfway point of the 2021 season in sight, Selinsgrove Speedway has four major events lined up on the July 75th anniversary schedule, including three races for the powerful Lelands.com 410 sprint cars.

The firecracker month of specials kicks off this Sunday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. featuring the 410 sprint cars in the PA Speedweek Finale/Middleswarth Potato Chips Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial. The 30-lap main event will pay $7,500 to win. Joining the 410 sprint cars will be the PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars for the open wheel doubleheader. Track gates open at 4 p.m.

The speedway swings back into action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, with the 21st annual Mach 1 Chassis National Open for 360 sprint cars. The fourth and final race of the season for the winged 360 sprint cars will pay $5,075 to win the 30-lap Open. The PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars and roadrunners will round out the three-division racing program.

Selinsgrove Speedway will celebrate seven-and-a-half decades of auto racing history with a special 75th anniversary race at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, featuring the 410 sprint cars and super late models. Each of the 25-lap main events will pay $5,075 to win and $375 to start! Held on the actual anniversary date of the historic track’s opening in 1946, the July 20 race will also include a professional fireworks display!

To close out the month of July, the 410 sprint cars and super late models return at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, for Summer Championship Night. The roadrunners will also compete in the annual Roadrunner 20 championship race. Members of the Armed Forces will be admitted FREE grandstand admission (with official military ID) for the July 24 race!

For fans who can’t attend these special July events in person, all of them will be available to purchase as live PPV events on sprintcarunlimited.tv.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY: A Motorsports Tradition for Generations

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports’ most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.