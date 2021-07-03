Derek Hagar Wins USCS Feature at Old No. 1 Speedway

HARRISBURG, Ark. (July 2, 2021) — 2013 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Champion, Derek Hagar from Marion, AR raced past Marshall Skinner on lap 20 of the 25-lap USCS main event to park in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane for the first time this season.

Skinner led the first 20 laps before Hagar manuevered around him in lapped traffic.

Bryant, Arkansas’ Cody Gardner chased that duo home to claim third place. Dale Howard from Byhalia, MS and Brad Bowden from Hernando,, MS, who started seventeenth rounded out the top five. Bowden’s run was good enough to garner the Wilwoid Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

13-time series Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, TN won the Hoosier Speed Dash. Hgar won tge Engler First Heat. Skinner won the BMRS Second Heat and two-time USCS National Champ, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, AR won the JJ Supply Third Heat.

Another two-time USCS Champion Morgan Turpen from Somerville, TN won the Hero Graphics B-Main.

United Sprint Car Series

Old No. 1 Speedway

Harrisburg, Arkansas

Friday, July 2, 2021

Engler Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]

2. 3-Howard Moore[3]

3. 13-Chase Howard[1]

4. 10-Terry Gray[7]

5. 67-Hayden Martin[5]

6. 10M-Morgan Turpen[8]

7. 10K-Dewayne White[9]

8. 7E-Eric Gunderson[6]

9. 19-Jason Long[4]

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Marshall Skinner[3]

2. 91-Zach Pringle[5]

3. 10L-Landon Britt[4]

4. 1X-Brent Crews[6]

5. 4-Danny Smith[9]

6. 4S-Brad Bowden[7]

7. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]

8. 7J-Gregg Jones[1]

9. 8X-Tony Higgins[8]

JJ Supply Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]

2. G6-Cody Gardner[4]

3. 47-Dale Howard[5]

4. 99-Blake Jenkins[7]

5. 27-Austin Wood[8]

6. 44-Ronny Howard[3]

7. 23P-Hunter Poe[2]

8. 32X-Robert Richardson[6]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[2]

2. 10L-Landon Britt[1]

3. 47-Dale Howard[3]

4. 3-Howard Moore[4]

5. 4-Danny Smith[5]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

B Main (12 Laps)

1. 10M-Morgan Turpen[1]

2. 67-Hayden Martin[2]

3. 4S-Brad Bowden[3]

4. 23P-Hunter Poe[7]

5. 44-Ronny Howard[5]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

7. 7E-Eric Gunderson[8]

8. 7J-Gregg Jones[10]

9. 32X-Robert Richardson[9]

10. 8X-Tony Higgins[12]

11. 19-Jason Long[11]

DNS: 10K-Dewayne White

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]

2. 26-Marshall Skinner[1]

3. G6-Cody Gardner[4]

4. 47-Dale Howard[7]

5. 4S-Brad Bowden[17]

6. 3-Howard Moore[6]

7. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]

8. 1X-Brent Crews[11]

9. 4-Danny Smith[12]

10. 10L-Landon Britt[10]

11. 10M-Morgan Turpen[15]

12. 27-Austin Wood[13]

13. 10-Terry Gray[8]

14. 67-Hayden Martin[16]

15. 13-Chase Howard[14]

16. 28-Jeff Willingham[20]

17. 44-Ronny Howard[19]

18. 7E-Eric Gunderson[21]

19. 7J-Gregg Jones[22]

20. 23P-Hunter Poe[18]

21. 99-Blake Jenkins[9]

22. 91-Zach Pringle[2]