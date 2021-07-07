WOLFE EYE CLINIC TO SPONSOR THURSDAY QUALIFYING NIGHT OF 60TH NOS ENERGY DRINK KNOXVILLE NATIONALS PRESENTED BY CASEY’S

From Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, IA (July 6, 2021) – Wolfe Eye Clinic has partnered with Knoxville Raceway to sponsor the qualifying night of the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. The 102 year-old Iowa-born medical and surgical eye care entity will also sponsor the Wolfe Eye Clinic Start Line throughout the season.

As part of Wolfe Eye Clinic’s presence at Knoxville Raceway, they will be offering a chance for race fans to win free LASIK laser eye surgery by entering to win at their sponsorship booth in the fan zone throughout the Knoxville Nationals.

”We are looking forward to spending time this summer with our patients and staff at one of Iowa’s most iconic venues. This sponsorship has been in the making for some time and what better year than 2021 to make it happen,” said Kassandra Trenary, Director of Marketing at Wolfe Eye Clinic. “We love supporting good things happening in Iowa, and Knoxville Raceway is a perfect place for that.“

Wolfe Eye Clinic Qualifying Night will, along with Wednesday’s qualifying results, determine the starting 16 cars in the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s finale. The Wolfe Eye Clinic Start Line, where the leader can accelerate and officially start the race, will be utilized for every sprint car race held at Knoxville Raceway in 2021, including the Knoxville Nationals.

“We’re excited to have a new partner in Wolfe Eye Clinic, not only for sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, but throughout the entire 2021 season as the official start line sponsor,” said Kendra Jacobs, Marketing Director at Knoxville Raceway. “Wolfe Eye Clinic is the absolute best at what they do and, appropriately, they’re teaming up with us to put a spotlight on sprint car drivers who are the absolute best at what they do.”

Wolfe Eye Clinic Qualifying Night will consist of half of the total cars entered in the 2021 Knoxville Nationals. The night will see each team trying to earn a perfect 500 score through their qualifying, heat race and feature event efforts. The top 16 teams in points, between both Wolfe Eye Clinic Qualifying Night and BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night on Wednesday, August 11, will be locked-in to Saturday’s potentially $200,000-to-win finale.

Teams competing on Thursday’s Wolfe Eye Clinic Qualifying Night include defending Knoxville Raceway track champion, and Wolfe Eye Clinic sponsored driver Brian Brown. Knoxville Raceway will continue to update entries and which night each team qualifies here.

The four-day NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s also boasts a festival-like atmosphere off the track. With live music, charity events, live stage shows, a kids-only fun zone, fitness activities, a bar crawl and the annual parade, there are events at all times of the day for fans of all age groups.

For more information on the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, visit www.knoxvilleraceway.com, follow @KnoxvilleRaces on Twitter and like the track on Facebook and Instagram. Tickets for each night of the event are still available for purchase online or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431.

About Wolfe Eye Clinic:

In medical practice since 1919, Wolfe Eye Clinic is a specialty medical eye care and surgical treatment center with main locations across Iowa in Ames, Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge, Hiawatha (Cedar Rapids), Iowa City, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Pleasant Hill, Spencer, Waterloo and West Des Moines. Wolfe Eye Clinic ophthalmologists have specialized training in the areas of cataract and refractive surgery including LASIK, corneal disease, glaucoma, pediatric eye disease and adult strabismus, oculofacial plastics and retinal disease and surgery. For over 100 years, Wolfe Eye Clinic has continuously innovated a higher standard of medical and surgical eye care for Iowans, providing patients with Better Vision for a Better Life®.

About Knoxville Raceway:

Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a 1/2-mile dirt track that hosts winged CT525, 360 and 410 sprint car racing nearly every Saturday night from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the Knoxville Nationals, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, every August, as well as the Late Model Knoxville Nationals, 360 Knoxville Nationals and Corn Belt Clash featuring non-wing sprint cars. In 2021, Knoxville Raceway also will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Superstar Racing Experience. Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,322 seats and 33 luxury suites.