OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY POSTPONES 25TH SEASON TO 2022

(July 9, 2021) OHSWEKEN, Ont. – The Ohsweken Speedway management team has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the track’s 25th season of racing to 2022. While disappointing, the decision was made with the best interests of the local community and long-term health of the speedway in mind.

The decision was not easy for track owner Glenn Styres and his team of officials, however the Six Nations of the Grand River community has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions have not yet eased locally as they have in other regions. Several major events have already been cancelled in the area, including the internationally-renowned Grand River Powwow.

“This decision hurts right now, but when we can fully open in May 2022 we promise it will be well worth the wait,” Styres said. “We realize this news will be disappointing to many, but our relationship with the local community is vital to our success, and this is the right thing to do to support our neighbours, friends, and family.”

Ohsweken Speedway attracts fans and race teams from all over Eastern Canada and the United States, and it was important to track management to provide certainty and allow stakeholders to plan for the remainder of the year. Concerns with large numbers of travellers entering the area also contributed to the decision to postpone, along with the continued uncertainty of border crossing restrictions.

The facility has not sat idle despite the lack of racing action, and plenty of work is still ongoing at the track. Fans and racers will be greeted with a new VIP tower in turn three, new front and back stretch walls, paved walkways, vastly improved parking areas, and several other upgrades when the track opens in the spring of 2022.

“We are full speed head planning for 2022 when we can safely have everyone back,” said Ohsweken Speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “We don’t do things halfway at Ohsweken Speedway, and we are using this downtime wisely so that our fans and race teams will be wowed when they come back in 2022. We are as committed as ever to providing the biggest and best short track racing events in the country.”

Fans and racers can look forward to several blockbuster events in 2022, including the dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Stay tuned to www.ohswekenspeedway.com over the coming months for announcements regarding the 2022 season.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

