Tim Kaeding Wins at Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (July 10, 2021) — Tim Kaeding won the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC feature event Saturday during the “Salute to Baylands Raceway Park” at Petaluma Speedway. Kaeding passed Bud Kaeding for the top position after a caution for Joel Meyers Jr. tangling with a slower car while leading along with second place D.J. Netto who also was collected in the incident. Andy Forsberg, Bud Kaeding, Dominic Scelzi, and Justin Sanders rounded out the top five.

Nick Robfogel won the wingless sprint feature.

1. 42x-Tim Kaeding

2. 92-Andy Forsberg

3. 69-Bud Kaeding

4. 41-Dominic Scelzi

5. 16a-Justin Sanders

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, California

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Qualifying

1. 88n-DJ Netto, 12.960

2. 69-Bud Kaeding, 13.003

3. 16a-Justin Sanders, 13.054

4. 56-Joel Myers, Jr., 13.072

5. 53-Jessie Attard, 13.157

6. 92-Andy Forsberg, 13.183

7. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 13.240

8. 76-Kenny Allen, 13.326

9. 42x-Tim Kaeding, 13.386

10. 21-Michael Ing, 13.414

11. 83v-Sean Becker, 13.430

12. 26-Billy Aton, 13.535

13. 7h-Jake Haulot, 13.559

14. 5t-Ryan Timms, 13.698

15. 18-Michael Sellers, 13.803

16. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 13.863

17. 98-Sean Watts, 13.865

18. 09s-Geoffrey Strole, 13.979

19. 3-Bill Cornwell, 14.377

Heat Race #1

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 21-Michael Ing

3. 56-Joel Myers, Jr.

4. 88n-DJ Netto

5. 7h-Jake Haulot

6. 93-Stephen Ingraham

7. 3-Bill Cornwell

Heat Race #2

1. 83v-Sean Becker

2. 69-Bud Kaeding

3. 76-Kenny Allen

4. 53-Jessie Attard

5. 98-Sean Watts

6. 5t-Ryan Timms

Heat Race #3

1. 42x-Tim Kaeding

2. 92-Andy Forsberg

3. 26-Billy Aton

4. 16a-Justin Sanders

5. 18-Michael Sellers

6. 09s-Geoffrey Strole

Dash

1. 69-Bud Kaeding

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi

3. 88n-DJ Netto

4. 56-Joel Myers, Jr.

5. 42x-Tim Kaeding

6. 92-Andy Forsberg

Feature

1. 42x-Tim Kaeding

2. 92-Andy Forsberg

3. 69-Bud Kaeding

4. 41-Dominic Scelzi

5. 16a-Justin Sanders

6. 53-Jessie Attard

7. 26-Billy Aton

8. 88n-DJ Netto

9. 21-Michael Ing

10. 98-Sean Watts

11. 7h-Jake Haulot

12. 76-Kenny Allen

13. 18-Michael Sellers

14. 56-Joel Myers, Jr.

15. 09s-Geoffrey Strole

16. 83v-Sean Becker

17. 3-Bill Cornwell

18. 93-Stephen Ingraham

Wingless Sprints

Qualifying

1. 6k-Daniel Whitley, 15.527

2. 5150-David Lindt, II, 15.626

3. 2-Kevin Box, 15.879

4. 3-Nick Robfogel, 15.891

5. 21x-Marcus Hardina, 16.066

6. 31-Eathon Lanfri, 16.072

7. 33-Trevor Schmid, 16.167

8. 66s-Zack Albers, 16.265

9. 50-Tony Bernard, 16.410

10. 3r-Bob Davis, 16.724

11. 2n-Shannon Newton, 16.855

12. 7j-Jack McDonald, 19.003

Heat Race #1

1. 21x-Marcus Hardina

2. 33-Trevor Schmid

3. 6k-Daniel Whitley

4. 2-Kevin Box

5. 2n-Shannon Newton

6. 50-Tony Bernard

Heat Race #2

1. 3-Nick Robfogel

2. 5150-David Lindt, II

3. 66s-Zack Albers

4. 31-Eathon Lanfri

5. 7j-Jack McDonald

6. 3r-Bob Davis

Feature

1. 3-Nick Robfogel

2. 5150-David Lindt, II

3. 33-Trevor Schmid

4. 6k-Daniel Whitley

5. 21x-Marcus Hardina

6. 2n-Shannon Newton

7. 2-Kevin Box

8. 3r-Bob Davis

9. 50-Tony Bernard

10. 66s-Zack Albers

11. 7j-Jack McDonald

12. 31-Eathon Lanfri