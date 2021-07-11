Tim Kaeding Wins at Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (July 10, 2021) — Tim Kaeding won the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC feature event Saturday during the “Salute to Baylands Raceway Park” at Petaluma Speedway. Kaeding passed Bud Kaeding for the top position after a caution for Joel Meyers Jr. tangling with a slower car while leading along with second place D.J. Netto who also was collected in the incident. Andy Forsberg, Bud Kaeding, Dominic Scelzi, and Justin Sanders rounded out the top five.
Nick Robfogel won the wingless sprint feature.
1. 42x-Tim Kaeding
2. 92-Andy Forsberg
3. 69-Bud Kaeding
4. 41-Dominic Scelzi
5. 16a-Justin Sanders
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, California
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Qualifying
1. 88n-DJ Netto, 12.960
2. 69-Bud Kaeding, 13.003
3. 16a-Justin Sanders, 13.054
4. 56-Joel Myers, Jr., 13.072
5. 53-Jessie Attard, 13.157
6. 92-Andy Forsberg, 13.183
7. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 13.240
8. 76-Kenny Allen, 13.326
9. 42x-Tim Kaeding, 13.386
10. 21-Michael Ing, 13.414
11. 83v-Sean Becker, 13.430
12. 26-Billy Aton, 13.535
13. 7h-Jake Haulot, 13.559
14. 5t-Ryan Timms, 13.698
15. 18-Michael Sellers, 13.803
16. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 13.863
17. 98-Sean Watts, 13.865
18. 09s-Geoffrey Strole, 13.979
19. 3-Bill Cornwell, 14.377
Heat Race #1
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 21-Michael Ing
3. 56-Joel Myers, Jr.
4. 88n-DJ Netto
5. 7h-Jake Haulot
6. 93-Stephen Ingraham
7. 3-Bill Cornwell
Heat Race #2
1. 83v-Sean Becker
2. 69-Bud Kaeding
3. 76-Kenny Allen
4. 53-Jessie Attard
5. 98-Sean Watts
6. 5t-Ryan Timms
Heat Race #3
1. 42x-Tim Kaeding
2. 92-Andy Forsberg
3. 26-Billy Aton
4. 16a-Justin Sanders
5. 18-Michael Sellers
6. 09s-Geoffrey Strole
Dash
1. 69-Bud Kaeding
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi
3. 88n-DJ Netto
4. 56-Joel Myers, Jr.
5. 42x-Tim Kaeding
6. 92-Andy Forsberg
Feature
1. 42x-Tim Kaeding
2. 92-Andy Forsberg
3. 69-Bud Kaeding
4. 41-Dominic Scelzi
5. 16a-Justin Sanders
6. 53-Jessie Attard
7. 26-Billy Aton
8. 88n-DJ Netto
9. 21-Michael Ing
10. 98-Sean Watts
11. 7h-Jake Haulot
12. 76-Kenny Allen
13. 18-Michael Sellers
14. 56-Joel Myers, Jr.
15. 09s-Geoffrey Strole
16. 83v-Sean Becker
17. 3-Bill Cornwell
18. 93-Stephen Ingraham
Wingless Sprints
Qualifying
1. 6k-Daniel Whitley, 15.527
2. 5150-David Lindt, II, 15.626
3. 2-Kevin Box, 15.879
4. 3-Nick Robfogel, 15.891
5. 21x-Marcus Hardina, 16.066
6. 31-Eathon Lanfri, 16.072
7. 33-Trevor Schmid, 16.167
8. 66s-Zack Albers, 16.265
9. 50-Tony Bernard, 16.410
10. 3r-Bob Davis, 16.724
11. 2n-Shannon Newton, 16.855
12. 7j-Jack McDonald, 19.003
Heat Race #1
1. 21x-Marcus Hardina
2. 33-Trevor Schmid
3. 6k-Daniel Whitley
4. 2-Kevin Box
5. 2n-Shannon Newton
6. 50-Tony Bernard
Heat Race #2
1. 3-Nick Robfogel
2. 5150-David Lindt, II
3. 66s-Zack Albers
4. 31-Eathon Lanfri
5. 7j-Jack McDonald
6. 3r-Bob Davis
Feature
1. 3-Nick Robfogel
2. 5150-David Lindt, II
3. 33-Trevor Schmid
4. 6k-Daniel Whitley
5. 21x-Marcus Hardina
6. 2n-Shannon Newton
7. 2-Kevin Box
8. 3r-Bob Davis
9. 50-Tony Bernard
10. 66s-Zack Albers
11. 7j-Jack McDonald
12. 31-Eathon Lanfri