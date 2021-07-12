Feature Winners: July 5-11, 2021

_Top Features, Features, Winners
Keith Sheffer Jr. taking the checkered flag Saturday at Merritt Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo)

Monday, July 5, 2021

the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Justin Zimmerman

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Action Track USA Kutztown, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Briggs Danner
Southern Iowa Speedway Oskaloosa, IA Non-Wing Sprint Cars Justin Zimmerman

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Grand Rapids Speedway Grand Rapids, MN Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Chris Lewis

Friday, July 9, 2021

5 Flags Speedway Pensacola, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars Troy DeCaire
Airport Raceway Garden City, KS Rocky Mountain Midget Association Kyler Johnson
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Matt Foos
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series D.J. Foos
Crawford County Speedway Dension, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Casey Friedrichsen
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Jared Peterson
Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Justin Clark
Gallatin Speedway Billings, MT ASCS National Tour / ASCS Frontier Region Blake Hahn
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Scoty Weir
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series Chance Crum
Hartford Motor Speedway Hartford, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Dustin Daggett
Hartford Motor Speedway Hartford, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Steve Irwin
Jackson County Speedway Jackson, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Stratton Briggs
Merced Speedway Merced, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Ryan Bernal
Merced Speedway Merced, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Chase Johnson
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Dominic Scelzi
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Jake Swanson
Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dusty Ballenger
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Mark Dobmeier
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Joel Larson
Stateline Speedway Busti, NY All Star Circuit of Champions Hunter Schuerenberg
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series Jonathan Beason
Travelers Rest Speedway Travelers Rest, SC United Sprint Car Series Morgan Turpen
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Mike Houseman

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints Kody Swanson
Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN Midget Cars Kyle O’Gara
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Zach Foesch
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Isaac Chapple
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Jacob Denney
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars James Sires
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Frankie Herr
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradfort, VT Sprint Cars of New England Scott Holcomb
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Limited Sprints Shane Forte
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Marcus Thomas
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Ken Hron
Dixie Speedway Woodstock, GA United Sprint Car Series Justin Barger
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Paul Weaver
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series D.J. Foos
Gallatin Speedway Billings, MT ASCS National Tour Scott Bogucki
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Howard Moore
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Taylor Ryan
Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX Texas Sprint Series Jeff Emerson
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Brandyn Griffin
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Tanner Conn
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Steven Shebester
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Brett Strickler
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Tyler Ross
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cancelled
Merritt Speedway Merritt, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Ryan Ruhl
Merritt Speedway Merritt, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Keith Sheffer Jr.
Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Action Sprint Tour Jacob Dykstra
Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series Jordan Poirier
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints Brian Spencer
Ona Speedway Ona, WV USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Jessica Bean
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Josh Sokolic
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Josh Sokolic
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Tyler Thompson
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Allison Sloan
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Craig Perigo
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Tim Kaeding
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Nick Robfogel
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Cody Fendley
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Austin Liggett
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Will Gerrits
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Anthony Macri
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Conner Thomas
RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Ty Williams
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Spencer Hill
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Garrett Bard
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA United Racing Club Mark Smith
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Spencer Bayston
Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars L.J. Grimm
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints Greg Hamilton
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cam Smith
Southern Oregon Speedway Medford, OR Limited Sprints Carley Holmes
Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Jeffrey Battle
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars Troy Rutherford
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Chris Meredith
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Justin Clark
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Broc Martin
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI World of Outlaws Brad Sweet

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Justin Henderson
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Taylor Ryan
RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Jason Martin

Related Stories: