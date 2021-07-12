Feature Winners: July 5-11, 2021

Monday, July 5, 2021
|the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway
|Fort Worth, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Justin Zimmerman
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
|Action Track USA
|Kutztown, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Briggs Danner
|Southern Iowa Speedway
|Oskaloosa, IA
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Justin Zimmerman
Thursday, July 8, 2021
|Grand Rapids Speedway
|Grand Rapids, MN
|Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Chris Lewis
Friday, July 9, 2021
|5 Flags Speedway
|Pensacola, FL
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Troy DeCaire
|Airport Raceway
|Garden City, KS
|Rocky Mountain Midget Association
|Kyler Johnson
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series
|Matt Foos
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|D.J. Foos
|Crawford County Speedway
|Dension, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Casey Friedrichsen
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Series
|Jared Peterson
|Dog Hollow Speedway
|Northern Cambria, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Justin Clark
|Gallatin Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Frontier Region
|Blake Hahn
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Scoty Weir
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series
|Chance Crum
|Hartford Motor Speedway
|Hartford, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Dustin Daggett
|Hartford Motor Speedway
|Hartford, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Steve Irwin
|Jackson County Speedway
|Jackson, OH
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Stratton Briggs
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
|Ryan Bernal
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Chase Johnson
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Dominic Scelzi
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Jake Swanson
|Rapid Speedway
|Rock Rapids, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dusty Ballenger
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Mark Dobmeier
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Joel Larson
|Stateline Speedway
|Busti, NY
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Hunter Schuerenberg
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Jonathan Beason
|Travelers Rest Speedway
|Travelers Rest, SC
|United Sprint Car Series
|Morgan Turpen
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Mike Houseman
Saturday, July 10, 2021
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
|Kody Swanson
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|Midget Cars
|Kyle O’Gara
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Zach Foesch
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Isaac Chapple
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Jacob Denney
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|James Sires
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Frankie Herr
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradfort, VT
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Scott Holcomb
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Limited Sprints
|Shane Forte
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Marcus Thomas
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Ken Hron
|Dixie Speedway
|Woodstock, GA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Justin Barger
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series
|Paul Weaver
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|D.J. Foos
|Gallatin Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS National Tour
|Scott Bogucki
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Howard Moore
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Taylor Ryan
|Kennedale Speedway Park
|Kennedale, TX
|Texas Sprint Series
|Jeff Emerson
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Brandyn Griffin
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Tanner Conn
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Steven Shebester
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Brett Strickler
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Tyler Ross
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Cancelled
|Merritt Speedway
|Merritt, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Ryan Ruhl
|Merritt Speedway
|Merritt, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Keith Sheffer Jr.
|Merrittville Speedway
|Thorold, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour
|Jacob Dykstra
|Merrittville Speedway
|Thorold, ONT
|Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series
|Jordan Poirier
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|Brian Spencer
|Ona Speedway
|Ona, WV
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Jessica Bean
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Josh Sokolic
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Josh Sokolic
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Tyler Thompson
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Allison Sloan
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Craig Perigo
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Tim Kaeding
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Nick Robfogel
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
|Cody Fendley
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Austin Liggett
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Will Gerrits
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Anthony Macri
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Conner Thomas
|RPM Speedway
|Hays, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Ty Williams
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association
|Spencer Hill
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Garrett Bard
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|United Racing Club
|Mark Smith
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Spencer Bayston
|Showtime Speedway
|Pinellas Park, FL
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|L.J. Grimm
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Greg Hamilton
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Cam Smith
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Medford, OR
|Limited Sprints
|Carley Holmes
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|350 Supermodifieds
|Jeffrey Battle
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|Troy Rutherford
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Chris Meredith
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Justin Clark
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Broc Martin
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|World of Outlaws
|Brad Sweet
Sunday, July 11, 2021
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Justin Henderson
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Taylor Ryan
|RPM Speedway
|Hays, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Jason Martin