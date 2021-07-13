Jackson Motorplex Featuring Two Sprint Car Classes Friday During MSTS/MPS 360 Sprints Presented by Holiday Inn Fairmont

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 12, 2021) – A pair of winged sprint car divisions invade Jackson Motorplex this Friday for the MSTS/MPS 360 Sprints presented by Holiday Inn Fairmont event.

The Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series are co-sanctioning the 360ci winged sprint cars division while the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series is also in action.

It marks the second MSTS Series and Midwest Power Series event at the track this season. Lee Grosz bested a field of 26 drivers to win the opener last month.

Friday will be the third Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series race at Jackson Motorplex this season. Brandon Bosma and Casey Friedrichsen each have a win entering the penultimate race for the division at the track this season.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands at 5 p.m. Hot laps will start at 7:30 p.m.

