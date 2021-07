Sooner Sprints return to Oklahoma Sports Park on Saturday

by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (July 13, 2021) – The Sooner Sprint Series returns to Oklahoma Sports Park on Saturday.

On April 10 veteran Loyd Clevenger outran Gary Owens of Pauls Valley and Norman’s Sheldon Barksdale to win the Sooner Series A-Main on the Oklahoma Sports Park 4/10 mile oval.

Saturday night the winged champ/305 sprinters will again do battle with $1,000 on the line for the feature winner.

What you need to know…….

What: Sooner Sprint Series.

Where: Oklahoma Sports Park, Ada, Okla.

When: Saturday, July 17.

Times: Pit gates open at 5 p.m., drivers meeting 6:30, hot laps 7, racing starts at 7:30.

Additional Info: Mufflers are required.

Website: SoonerSprintSeries.com, OklahomaSportsPark.com